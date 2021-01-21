Tenna to Sponsor and Exhibit at the NUCA Annual Convention & Exhibit in Naples, Florida

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TENNA, the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations, announces it will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the NUCA Annual Convention & Exhibit in Naples, Florida, Feb. 4-6, 2021.

Tenna will be showcasing its latest and most exciting products and features to date, including the TennaCAM tracker and related safety camera functionality, enhanced inspections functionality and integrations capabilities with AEMP/OEMs, project management and SaaS platforms, and accounting systems.

Tenna

"We are excited to be a part of the NUCA convention for the first time this year with our sponsorship, speaker introduction and exhibit as we get more involved in the NUCA organization. And while safety is top of mind for us, our team is looking forward to safely meeting leaders and members of local NUCA chapters that will be in attendance, in addition to contractors interested in learning more about our products and services at our first in-person event of the year," says Russ Young, VP of Growth.

Tenna invites everyone to stop by Booth #47 to meet the team and learn more about the company's newest features and enhancements, and to attend the Utility Construction Economic Outlook session on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, where Russ Young will be introducing speaker Anirban Basu, Chief Economist for Associated Builders and Contractors, and Chairman of Sage Policy Group. Register for the event here.

One Platform to Know More, Control More and Make More

Tenna's One Platform solution coupled with its family of integrated hardware can track, process, automate and inform contractors on how to improve the management of their entire mixed fleet. A complete range of hardware solutions allows Tenna to customize a solution that will match each of their customer's needs.

Contractors no longer need to spend money on multiple, disjointed tracking systems. Tenna is a sophisticated software platform that ties multiple tracking and management functionality with mixed construction assets together into one platform.

About Tenna

Tenna goes beyond tracking. Tenna, www.tenna.com, is the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations.

We enable you to know more. You get comprehensive, reliable tracking on a unified platform that is designed for mixed fleets. We built our solution on over 100 years of construction experience.

With more insight, you can control more. From status to assignee and maintenance, get comprehensive data on your mixed fleet. On your projects, gain more control over equipment utilization, master job costing and oversee your safety and compliance needs. At the office, gain full visibility and improved communications with the field, shop and between departments, providing full transparency from any location and better data to make purchase decisions.

And finally, with more control, you can make more. With knowledge, comes the power to make informed decisions on renting/owning/moving mixed assets. See improved utilization. Have more predictable days.

