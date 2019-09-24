TENNA Will Exhibit at the International Construction & Utility Equipment Exposition

EDISON, N.J., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TENNA, the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations, announces that they will be exhibiting at the International Construction & Utility Equipment Exposition (ICUEE) Oct. 1-3, 2019, to promote their cellular GPS tracking product, the TennaGO.

GPS tracking available in battery and plug-in.

"We are excited to be returning to ICUEE, and after feedback from utility contractors that we have been working with, I believe that we are innovating to meet the growing needs of these contractors who are embracing construction technologies to achieve their business goals. The future is bright for the construction industry and we will continue to develop products and solutions that address the challenges faced in the field," said Austin Conti, CEO and Co-founder of Tenna.

About TennaGO

The TennaGO® devices include battery-operated and plug-in models that are made up of multiple sensors to effectively and accurately detect and relay asset location and engine data to the Tenna platform. This data is interpreted into meaningful information about asset utilization, maintenance records and other metrics that managers want to see. This helps companies reduce costs, save valuable time and uncover meaningful insights to improve their equipment management and operations processes.

About Tenna

Tenna goes beyond tracking. Tenna, www.tenna.com, is the construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations.

We enable you to know more. You get comprehensive, reliable tracking on a unified platform that is designed for mixed fleets. We built our solution on over 100 years of construction experience.

With more insight, you can control more. From status to assignee and maintenance, get comprehensive data on your mixed fleet. On your projects, gain more control over equipment utilization, master job costing and oversee your safety and compliance needs. At the office, gain full visibility and improved communications with the field, shop and between departments, providing full transparency from any location and better data to make purchase decisions.

And finally, with more control, you can make more. With knowledge, comes the power to make informed decisions on renting/owning/moving mixed assets. See improved utilization. Have more predictable days.

