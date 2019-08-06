Tenneco Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) reported second quarter 2019 revenue▲ of $4.5 billion, a 78% increase versus $2.5 billion a year ago, which includes $1.9 billion from acquisitions. On a constant currency pro forma basis, total revenue increased 1% versus last year, while light vehicle industry production* declined 8% in the quarter. Value-add revenue for the second quarter was $3.7 billion.

The company reported net income for second quarter 2019 of $26 million, or 32-cents per diluted share. Second quarter 2018 net income▲ was $47 million, or 92-cents per diluted share. Second quarter 2019 adjusted net income was $97 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, compared with $96 million, or $1.84 per diluted share last year. Diluted shares outstanding in the second quarter increased 57% to 80.9 million shares, from 51.6 million shares in the second quarter 2018, primarily due to the acquisition of Federal-Mogul.

Second quarter EBIT (earnings before interest, taxes and noncontrolling interests) was $141 million including the acquired Federal-Mogul business, versus $111 million last year. EBIT as a percent of revenue was 3.1% versus 4.4% last year and compares to -0.5% last quarter.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $414 million versus $233 million last year. Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of value-add revenue was 11.1%. Second quarter performance improved 240 basis points sequentially, compared to first quarter 2019, driven by the ramp up of synergy benefits and cost control initiatives. Cash generated from operations was $50 million.

"Tenneco's revenue growth outpaced industry production by nine percentage points, driven by higher light vehicle, commercial truck and off-highway revenues," said Brian Kesseler, co-CEO, Tenneco. "We delivered sequential earnings improvement on flat revenue quarter to quarter, with disciplined cost management and effective synergy capture actions."

OUTLOOK

Third Quarter 2019

Tenneco expects third quarter revenue in the range of $4.3 billion to $4.4 billion. Further, the company expects its third quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $390 million to $410 million, including year-over-year pro forma margin improvement of approximately 100 basis points in both the DRiV and New Tenneco divisions.

Full Year 2019

The company updated its 2019 full year outlook, and now expects:

Total revenues in the range of $17.6 billion to $17.8 billion .

to . Value-add revenues in the range of $14.6 billion to $14.8 billion

to Value-add adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.4% to 10.6%

Adjusted EBITDA of $1,515 million to $1,565 million

to Interest expense of ~$335 million

Cash taxes in the range of $180 million to $200 million

to Capital expenditures of ~$730 million

Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA of 3.3x

"In the third quarter, we expect our revenues to outgrow the markets we serve," said Roger Wood, co-CEO, Tenneco. "More importantly, we anticipate higher margins on a year-over-year basis in both divisions supported by operational performance improvements, synergy realization and our continued focus on eliminating waste and cost throughout the business."

Leverage and Spin Update

The company confirmed its targeted timing for the separation of the business into two standalone companies, and expects the DRiV™ spinoff to occur mid-2020. Management remains focused and committed to the separation of the businesses.

*Source: IHS Markit July 2019 global light vehicle production forecast and Tenneco estimates.

▲ Financial results for the second quarter of 2018 have been revised for certain immaterial adjustments, which are further discussed in Tenneco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

See "About revenue and EBITDA guidance" below for further information about revenue guidance and forecasted performance measures.

Attachment 1

Statements of Income – 3 Months

Statements of Income – 6 Months

Balance Sheets

Statements of Cash Flows – 3 Months

Statements of Cash Flows – 6 Months

Attachment 2

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Measures – 3 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Measures – 6 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures – 3 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures – 6 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures – 3 and 6 Months

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures – Debt Net of Cash/Pro Forma Adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures – Original Equipment and Aftermarket Revenue – 3 and 6 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Earnings to Non-GAAP Revenue and Earnings Measures – 3 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Earnings to Non-GAAP Revenue and Earnings Measures – 6 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures – Original Equipment Commercial Truck, Off-Highway, Industrial and other revenues – 3 and 6 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP revenue to pro forma revenue and Non-GAAP earnings measures – 2018 quarterly

Reconciliation of GAAP revenue to pro forma revenue and Non-GAAP earnings measures – 2018 and 2017 annual

Division Level Q3 and FY 2019 Outlook

CONFERENCE CALL

The company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The dial-in number is 833-366-1121 (domestic) or 412-902-6733 (international). The passcode is: Tenneco Inc. The call and accompanying slides will be available on the financial section of the Tenneco web site at www.investors.tenneco.com. A recording of the call will be available one hour following completion of the call on August 6, 2019 through August 13, 2019. To access this recording, dial 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international) or 855 669-9658 (Canada). The replay access code is 10133241. The purpose of the call is to discuss the company's operations for the second fiscal quarter 2019, as well as provide updated information regarding matters impacting the company's outlook, including the plan to separate its businesses to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company as well as a new Powertrain Technology company. A copy of the press release is available on the financial and news sections of the Tenneco web site.

About Tenneco

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of Aftermarket, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain products and technology solutions for diversified markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial and the aftermarket, with 2018 revenues of $11.8 billion and approximately 81,000 employees worldwide. On October 1, 2018, Tenneco completed the acquisition of Federal-Mogul, a leading global supplier to original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket. Additionally, the company expects to separate its businesses to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company as well as a new Powertrain Technology company.

About DRiV™ - the future Aftermarket and Ride Performance Company

Following the expected separation of Tenneco to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™) as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, DRiV will be one of the largest global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket companies, and one of the largest global OE ride performance and braking companies. DRiV's principal product brands will feature Monroe®, Öhlins®, Walker®, Clevite®Elastomers, MOOG®, Fel-Pro®, Wagner®, Ferodo®, Champion® and others. DRiV would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $6.4 billion, with 54% of those revenues from aftermarket and 46% from original equipment customers.

About the new Tenneco - the future Powertrain Technology company

Following Tenneco's expected separation to form two new, independent companies, an Aftermarket and Ride Performance company (DRiV™), as well as a new Powertrain Technology company, the new Tenneco will be one of the world's largest pure-play powertrain companies serving OE markets worldwide with engineered solutions addressing fuel economy, power output, and criteria pollution requirements for gasoline, diesel and electrified powertrains. The new Tenneco would have 2018 pro-forma revenues of $11.4 billion, serving light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and industrial markets.

About Revenue and EBITDA Guidance

Revenue estimates and other forecasted information in this release are based on OE manufacturers' programs that have been formally awarded to the company; programs where Tenneco is highly confident that it will be awarded business based on informal customer indications consistent with past practices; and Tenneco's status as supplier for the existing program and its relationship with the customer. This information is also based on anticipated vehicle production levels and pricing, including precious metals pricing and the impact of material cost changes. Unless otherwise indicated, our methodology does not attempt to forecast currency fluctuations, and accordingly, reflects constant currency. Certain elements of the restructuring and related expenses, legal settlements and other unusual charges we incur from time to time cannot be forecasted accurately. In this respect, we are not able to reconcile forecasted adjusted EBITDA (and the related margins) on a forward-looking basis to the most comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts on account of these factors and other factors not in our control. For certain additional assumptions upon which these estimates are based, see the slides accompanying the August 6, 2019 webcast, which will be available on the financial section of the Tenneco website at www.investors.tenneco.com.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "may," "will," "believe," "should," "could," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," and similar expressions (and variations thereof), identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the company (including its subsidiaries). Because these statements involve risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements include:

general economic, business and market conditions;

our ability to source and procure needed materials, components and other products and services in accordance with customer demand and at competitive prices;

the cost and outcome of existing and any future claims, legal proceedings or investigations, including, but not limited to, any of the foregoing arising in connection with the ongoing global antitrust investigation, product performance, product safety or intellectual property rights;

changes in consumer demand, prices and our ability to have our products included on top selling vehicles, including any shifts in consumer preferences away from historically higher margin products for our customers and us, to other lower margin vehicles, for which we may or may not have supply arrangements, and the cyclical nature of the global vehicle industry, including the performance of the global aftermarket sector;

changes in consumer demand for our original equipment products or aftermarket products, or changes in automotive and commercial vehicle manufacturers' production rates and their actual and forecasted requirements for our products, due to difficult economic conditions and/or regulatory or legal changes affecting internal combustion engines and/or aftermarket products;

our dependence on certain large customers, including the loss of any of our large original equipment manufacturer customers (on whom we depend for a substantial portion of our revenues), or the loss of market shares by these customers if we are unable to achieve increased sales to other customers or any change in customer demand due to delays in the adoption or enforcement of worldwide emissions regulations;

new technologies that reduce the demand for certain of our products or otherwise render them obsolete;

our ability to introduce new products and technologies that satisfy customers' needs in a timely fashion;

the overall highly competitive nature of the automotive and commercial vehicle parts industries, and any resultant inability to realize the sales represented by our awarded book of business (which is based on anticipated pricing and volumes over the life of the applicable program);

changes in capital availability or costs, including increases in our cost of borrowing (i.e., interest rate increases), the amount of our debt, our ability to access capital markets at favorable rates, and the credit ratings of our debt;

our ability to comply with the covenants contained in our debt instruments;

our working capital requirements;

our ability to successfully execute cash management and other cost reduction plans, and to realize the anticipated benefits from these plans;

risks inherent in operating a multi-national company, including economic conditions, such as currency exchange and inflation rates, and political conditions in the countries where we operate or sell our products, adverse changes in trade agreements, tariffs, immigration policies, political stability, and tax and other laws, and potential disruptions of production and supply;

increasing competition from lower cost, private-label products;

damage to the reputation of one or more of our leading brands;

the effect of improvements in automotive parts on aftermarket demand for some of our products;

industrywide strikes, labor disruptions at our facilities or any labor or other economic disruptions at any of our significant customers or suppliers or any of our customers' other suppliers;

developments relating to our intellectual property, including our ability to adapt to changes in technology;

costs related to product warranties and other customer satisfaction actions;

the failure or breach of our information technology systems, including the consequences of any misappropriation, exposure or corruption of sensitive information stored on such systems and the interruption to our business such failure or breach may cause;

the effect of consolidation among vehicle parts suppliers and customers on our ability to compete in the highly competitive automotive and commercial vehicle supplier industry;

changes in distribution channels or competitive conditions in the markets and countries where we operate;

the evolution towards autonomous vehicles and car and ride sharing;

customer acceptance of new products;

our ability to successfully integrate, and benefit from, any acquisitions we complete;

our ability to effectively manage our joint ventures and other third-party relationships;

the potential impairment in the carrying value of our long-lived assets, goodwill, or indefinite-lived intangible assets or our inability to realize our deferred tax assets;

the negative effect of fuel price volatility on transportation and logistics costs, raw material costs, discretionary purchases of vehicles or aftermarket products, and demand for off-highway equipment;

increases in the costs of raw materials or components, including our ability to successfully reduce the effect of any such cost increases through materials substitutions, cost reduction initiatives, customer recovery, and other methods;

changes by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or the Securities and Exchange Commission of authoritative generally accepted accounting principles or policies;

changes in accounting estimates and assumptions, including changes based on additional information;

any changes by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) or other such committees in their certification protocols for processes and products, which may have the effect of delaying or hindering our ability to bring new products to market;

the effect of the extensive, increasing, and changing laws and regulations to which we are subject, including environmental laws and regulations, which may result in our incurrence of environmental liabilities in excess of the amount reserved or increased costs or loss of revenues relating to products subject to changing regulation;

potential volatility in our effective tax rate;

disasters, such as fires, earthquakes and flooding, and any resultant disruptions in the supply or production of goods or services to us or by us, in demand by our customers or in the operation of our system, disaster recovery capabilities or business continuity capabilities;

acts of war and/or terrorism, as well as actions taken or to be taken by the United States and other governments as a result of further acts or threats of terrorism, and the effect of these acts on economic, financial, and social conditions in the countries where we operate;

pension obligations and other postretirement benefits;

our hedging activities to address commodity price fluctuations; and

the timing and occurrence (or non-occurrence) of other transactions, events and circumstances which may be beyond our control.

In addition, important factors related to the acquisition of Federal-Mogul LLC ("Federal-Mogul") and the planned separation of our company into a powertrain technology company and an aftermarket and ride performance company that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements, including:

the risk the Company may not complete a separation of its powertrain technology business and its aftermarket and ride performance business (or achieve some or all of the anticipated benefits of the separation);

the risk the combined company and each separate company following the separation will underperform relative to our expectations;

the ongoing transaction costs and risk we may incur greater costs following separation of the business;

the risk the spin-off is determined to be a taxable transaction;

the risk the benefits of the acquisition of Federal-Mogul, including synergies, may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected;

the risk the acquisition of Federal-Mogul may not advance our business strategy;

the risk we may experience difficulty integrating or separating employees or operations; and

the risk the transaction may have an adverse effect on existing arrangements with us, including those related to transition, manufacturing and supply services and tax matters; our ability to retain and hire key personnel; or our ability to maintain relationships with customers, suppliers or other business partners.

The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Additional information regarding these risk factors and uncertainties is, and will be, detailed from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) Unaudited THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, (Millions except per share amounts)





















2019

2018*

Net sales and operating revenues:







Clean Air - Value-add revenues $ 1,050

$ 1,073

Clean Air - Substrate sales 777

621

Powertrain 1,133

-

Motorparts 835

333

Ride Performance 709

506

Total net sales and operating revenues $ 4,504

$ 2,533











Costs and expenses:







Cost of sales 3,793 (e) (f) (g) 2,134

Selling, general and administrative 288 (b) (c) 154 (j) (k) (l) (m) Depreciation and amortization 169 (a) 60

Engineering, research, and development 78

39

Restructuring charges and asset impairments 61 (a) (d) 29 (i) (l) Total costs and expenses 4,389

2,416











Other expense (income):







Non-service pension and other postretirement benefit costs (credits) 4

3

Equity in (earnings) losses of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of tax (17)

-

Other expense (income), net (13)

3

Total other expense (income) (26)

6











Earnings before interest expense, income taxes, and noncontrolling interests:







Clean Air 113 (a) (f) 103 (i) (l) Powertrain 42 (a) (d) -

Motorparts 75 (a) (c) (d) (e) (g) 51 (i) (l) Ride Performance (11) (a) (d) (e) 3 (i) (j) Corporate (78) (b) (c) (d) (46) (k) (l) (m) Total earnings before interest expense, income taxes, and noncontrolling interests 141

111











Interest expense 82 (o) 22 (o) Earnings before income taxes and noncontrolling interests 59

89











Income tax expense 14 (h) 26 (n) Net income 45

63











Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 19

16

Net income attributable to Tenneco Inc. $ 26

$ 47





















Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic 80.9

51.3

Diluted 80.9

51.6











Earnings per share of common stock:







Basic $ 0.32

$ 0.92

Diluted $ 0.32

$ 0.92





* Financial results for 2018 have been revised for certain immaterial adjustments, which will be further discussed in Tenneco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

(a) Includes restructuring and related charges of $60 million pre-tax, $44 million after tax and noncontrolling interests or $0.54 per diluted share. Of the amount, $57 million is recorded in restructuring charges and asset impairments and $3 million is recorded in depreciation and amortization. $15 million is recorded in Clean Air, $16 million is recorded in Powertrain, $3 million is recorded in Motorparts and $26 million is recorded in Ride Performance.

(b) Includes costs related to cost reduction initiatives of $2 million pre-tax, $1 million after tax or $0.02 per diluted share.

(c) Includes acquisition and expected spin costs of $27 million pre-tax, $19 million after tax or $0.23 per diluted share. $1 million is recorded in Motorparts and $26 million is recorded in Corporate.

(d) Includes costs to achieve synergies of $7 million pre-tax, $5 million after tax or $0.06 per diluted share. Of the amount, $4 million is recorded in restructuring charges and asset impairments and $3 million is recorded in selling, general and administrative. $2 million is recorded in Powertrain, $4 million is recorded in Motorparts, $(1) million is recorded in Ride Performance and $2 million is recorded in Corporate.

(e) Includes charges related to purchase accounting of $3 million pre-tax, $1 million after tax or $0.02 per diluted share. $1 million is recorded in Motorparts and $2 million is recorded in Ride Performance.

(f) Includes process harmonization charge of $1 million pre-tax.

(g) Includes warranty charge of $7 million pre-tax, $5 million after tax or $0.06 per diluted share.

(h) Includes net tax benefit of $4 million or $0.05 per diluted share for discrete tax adjustments recognized in the period.

(i) Includes restructuring and related charges of $21 million pre-tax, $14 million after tax and noncontrolling interests or $0.26 per diluted share. $11 million is recorded in Clean Air, $2 million is recorded in Motorparts and $8 million is recorded in Ride Performance.

(j) Includes costs related to cost reduction initiatives of $10 million pre-tax, $7 million after tax or $0.14 per diluted share.

(k) Includes acquisition costs of $18 million pre-tax, $14 million after tax or $0.27 per diluted share.

(l) Includes costs to achieve synergies of $9 million pre-tax, $7 million after tax or $0.11 per diluted share. Of the amount, $8 million is recorded in restructuring charges and asset impairments and $1 million is recorded in selling, general and administrative. $6 million is recorded in Clean Air, $1 million is recorded in Motorparts and $2 million is recorded in Corporate.

(m) Includes environmental charge of $4 million pre-tax, $3 million after tax or $0.06 per diluted share related to an acquired site whereby an indemnification reverted back to the Company resulting from a 2009 bankruptcy filing of Mark IV Industries.

(n) Includes net tax expense of $4 million or $0.08 per diluted share for discrete tax adjustments recognized in the period.

(o) Financing charges on sale of receivables are included in interest expense.

ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) Unaudited SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, (Millions except per share amounts)





















2019

2018*

Net sales and operating revenues:







Clean Air - Value-add revenues $ 2,123

$ 2,177

Clean Air - Substrate sales 1,483

1,273

Powertrain 2,308

-

Motorparts 1,632

645

Ride Performance 1,442

1,019

Total net sales and operating revenues $ 8,988

$ 5,114











Costs and expenses:







Cost of sales 7,657 (e) (g) (h) 4,327 (n) Selling, general and administrative 604 (b) (c) (d) 305 (k) (l) (m) (o) Depreciation and amortization 338 (a) 120

Engineering, research, and development 170

79

Restructuring charges and asset impairments 85 (a) (d) 41 (j) (m) Goodwill impairment charge 60 (f) -

Total costs and expenses 8,914

4,872











Other expense (income):







Non-service pension and other postretirement benefit costs (credits) 6

6

Equity in (earnings) losses of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of tax (33)

-

Other expense (income), net (16)

3

Total other expense (income) (43)

9











Earnings before interest expense, income taxes, and noncontrolling interests:







Clean Air 207 (a) (d) (g) 223 (j) (m) Powertrain 96 (a) (d) (e) -

Motorparts 84 (a) (c) (d) (e) (g) (h) 90 (j) (m) Ride Performance (92) (a) (d) (e) (f) 10 (j) (k) (n) Corporate (178) (a) (b) (c) (d) (90) (l) (m) (o) Total earnings before interest expense, income taxes, and noncontrolling interests 117

233











Interest expense 163 (q) 45 (q) Earnings (Loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests (46)

188











Income tax expense 14 (i) 51 (p) Net income (loss) (60)

137











Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 31

30

Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc. $ (91)

$ 107





















Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic 80.9

51.2

Diluted 80.9

51.5











Earnings (Loss) per share of common stock:







Basic $ (1.13)

$ 2.08

Diluted $ (1.13)

$ 2.07





* Financial results for 2018 have been revised for certain immaterial adjustments, which will be further discussed in Tenneco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

(a) Includes restructuring and related charges of $80 million pre-tax, $60 million after tax and noncontrolling interests or $0.73 per diluted share. Of the amount, $74 million is recorded in restructuring charges and asset impairments and $6 million is recorded in depreciation and amortization. $19 million is recorded in Clean Air, $17 million is recorded in Powertrain, $4 million is recorded in Motorparts, $39 million is recorded in Ride Performance and $1 million is recorded in Corporate.

(b) Includes costs related to cost reduction initiatives of $10 million pre-tax, $7 million after tax or $0.09 per diluted share.

(c) Includes acquisition and expected spin costs of $67 million pre-tax, $51 million after tax or $0.62 per diluted share. $1 million is recorded in Motorparts and $66 million is recorded in Corporate.

(d) Includes costs to achieve synergies of $14 million pre-tax, $11 million after tax or $0.14 per diluted share. Of the amount, $11 million is recorded in restructuring charges and asset impairments and $3 million is recorded in selling, general and administrative. $1 million is recorded in Clean Air, $2 million is recorded in Powertrain, $7 million is recorded in Motorparts, $2 million is recorded in Ride Performance and $2 million is recorded in Corporate.

(e) Includes charges related to purchase accounting of $44 million pre-tax, $35 million after tax or $0.44 per diluted share. $2 million is recorded in Powertrain, $37 million is recorded in Motorparts and $5 million is recorded in Ride Performance.

(f) Represents goodwill impairment charges of $60 million pre-tax, $60 million after tax or $0.74 per diluted share.

(g) Includes process harmonization charge of $10 million pre-tax, $7 million after tax or $0.09 per diluted share, of which $5 million is recorded in Clean Air and $5 million is recorded in Motorparts.

(h) Includes warranty charge of $7 million pre-tax, $5 million after tax or $0.06 per diluted share.

(i) Includes net tax benefit of $6 million or $0.07 per diluted share for discrete tax adjustments recognized in the period.

(j) Includes restructuring and related charges of $33 million pre-tax, $22 million after tax and noncontrolling interests or $0.42 per diluted share. $12 million is recorded in Clean Air, $4 million is recorded in Motorparts and $17 million is recorded in Ride Performance.

(k) Includes costs related to cost reduction initiatives of $10 million pre-tax, $7 million after tax or $0.15 per diluted share.

(l) Includes acquisition costs of $31 million pre-tax, $25 million after tax or $0.48 per diluted share.

(m) Includes costs to achieve synergies of $9 million pre-tax, $7 million after tax or $0.12 per diluted share. Of the amount, $8 million is recorded in restructuring charges and asset impairments and $1 million is recorded in selling, general and administrative. $6 million is recorded in Clean Air, $1 million is recorded in Motorparts and $2 million is recorded in Corporate.

(n) Includes warranty charge of $5 million pre-tax, $4 million after tax or $0.08 per diluted share.

(o) Includes environmental charge of $4 million pre-tax, $3 million after tax or $0.06 per diluted share related to an acquired site whereby an indemnification reverted back to the Company resulting from a 2009 bankruptcy filing of Mark IV Industries.

(p) Includes net tax expense of $4 million or $0.09 per diluted share for discrete tax adjustments recognized in the period.

(q) Financing charges on sale of receivables are included in interest expense.





ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (Millions)



















June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018















Assets

























Cash and cash equivalents $ 384

$ 697



















Restricted cash 6

5



















Receivables, net 2,847 (a) 2,572 (a)

















Inventories 2,207

2,245



















Prepayments and other current assets 550

590



















Other noncurrent assets 4,029

3,622



















Property, plant and equipment, net 3,569

3,501



















Total assets $ 13,592

$ 13,232

























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

























Short-term debt, including current maturities of long-term debt $ 170

$ 153



















Accounts payable 2,725

2,759



















Accrued compensation and employee benefits 391

343



















Accrued income taxes -

64



















Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,024

1,001



















Long-term debt 5,508 (b) 5,340 (b)

















Deferred income taxes 110

88



















Pension and postretirement benefits 1,129

1,167



















Deferred credits and other liabilities 546

263



















Redeemable noncontrolling interests 145

138



















Tenneco Inc. shareholders' equity 1,638

1,726



















Noncontrolling interests 206

190



















Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity $ 13,592

$ 13,232







































June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(a) Accounts receivable net of:











Accounts receivable outstanding and derecognized $ 1,098

$ 1,011





















June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(b) Long-term debt composed of:











Revolver Borrowings $ 250

$ -





LIBOR plus 1.75% Term Loan A due 2019 through 2023 1,649

1,691





LIBOR plus 3.00% Term Loan B due 2019 through 2025 1,626

1,629





$225 million of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2024 222

222





$500 million of 5.000% Senior Notes due 2026 494

493





€415 million 4.875% Euro Fixed Rate Notes due 2022 489

496





€300 million of Euribor plus 4.875% Euro Floating Rate Notes due 2024 345

349





€350 million of 5.000% Euro Fixed Rate Notes due 2024 422

427





Other Debt, primarily foreign instruments 91

106







5,588

5,413





Less: maturities classified as current 80

73





Total long-term debt $ 5,508

$ 5,340



ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited (Millions)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018*







Operating Activities





Net income $ 45

$ 63 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 169

60 Deferred income taxes (6)

(8) Stock-based compensation 6

2 Restructuring charges and asset impairments, net of cash paid 28

14 Change in pension and other postretirement benefit plans (15)

2 Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates (17)

- Cash dividends received from nonconsolidated affiliates 12

- Loss (gain) on sale of assets (1)

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables (89)

(12) Inventories 90

(19) Payables and accrued expenses (109)

21 Accrued interest and accrued income taxes (28)

2 Other assets and liabilities (35)

(47) Net cash provided by operating activities 50

78







Investing Activities





Proceeds from sale of assets 4

3 Cash payments for property, plant and equipment (169)

(85) Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables 87

32 Other (3)

2 Net cash used by investing activities (81)

(48)







Financing Activities





Proceeds from term loans and notes 83

3 Repayments of term loans and notes (126)

(15) Borrowings on revolving lines of credit 2,406

1,402 Payments on revolving lines of credit (2,273)

(1,425) Issuance (repurchase) of common shares -

1 Cash dividends -

(12) Debt issuance cost of long-term debt -

(2) Net increase (decrease) in bank overdrafts (7)

(3) Other 2

10 Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners (19)

(28) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 66

(69)







Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (8)

(14) Increase (Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 27

(53)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 363

290 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 390

$ 237















Supplemental Cash Flow Information





Cash paid during the period for interest $ 71

$ 17 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds 57

31







Non-cash Investing Activities





Period end balance of accounts payables for property, plant and equipment $ 116

$ 54 Deferred purchase price of receivables factored in the period 52

71



* Financial results for 2018 have been revised for certain immaterial adjustments, which will be further discussed in Tenneco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited (Millions)

















Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018*







Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ (60)

$ 137 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided (used) by operating activities:





Goodwill impairment charge 60

- Depreciation and amortization 338

120 Deferred income taxes (14)

(9) Stock-based compensation 13

7 Restructuring charges and asset impairments, net of cash paid 14

10 Change in pension and other postretirement benefit plans (32)

2 Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates (33)

- Cash dividends received from nonconsolidated affiliates 27

- Loss (gain) on sale of assets (1)

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Receivables (401)

(233) Inventories 101

(51) Payables and accrued expenses 48

206 Accrued interest and accrued income taxes (66)

(2) Other assets and liabilities (94)

(109) Net cash provided (used) by operating activities (100)

78







Investing Activities





Proceeds from sale of assets 5

5 Net proceeds from sale of business 22

- Cash payments for property, plant and equipment (379)

(174) Acquisition of business (net of cash acquired) (158)

- Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables 147

66 Other (1)

2 Net cash used by investing activities (364)

(101)







Financing Activities





Proceeds from term loans and notes 111

9 Repayments of term loans and notes (190)

(28) Borrowings on revolving lines of credit 4,525

2,669 Payments on revolving lines of credit (4,254)

(2,614) Issuance (repurchase) of common shares (2)

(1) Cash dividends (20)

(25) Debt issuance cost of long-term debt -

(2) Net increase (decrease) in bank overdrafts (8)

(7) Other (1)

(20) Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners (20)

(28) Net cash provided (used) by financing activities 141

(47)







Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 11

(11) Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (312)

(81)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 702

318 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 390

$ 237















Supplemental Cash Flow Information





Cash paid during the period for interest $ 145

$ 40 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds 100

56







Non-cash Investing Activities





Period end balance of accounts payables for property, plant and equipment $ 116

$ 54 Deferred purchase price of receivables factored in the period 52

71



* Financial results for 2018 have been revised for certain immaterial adjustments, which will be further discussed in Tenneco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.