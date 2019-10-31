Tenneco Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) reported third quarter 2019 revenue of $4.3 billion, an 82% increase versus $2.4 billion▲ a year ago, which includes $1.8 billion from acquisitions. On a constant currency pro forma basis, total revenue increased 3% versus last year, while light vehicle industry production* declined 3% in the quarter. Value-add revenue for the third quarter was $3.5 billion.

The company reported net income for third quarter 2019 of $70 million, or $0.87 per diluted share. Third quarter 2018 net income▲ was $57 million, or $1.11 per diluted share. Third quarter 2019 adjusted net income was $99 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared with $85 million, or $1.66 per diluted share last year. ▲

Third quarter EBIT (earnings before interest, taxes and noncontrolling interests) was $148 million including the acquired Federal-Mogul business, versus $112 million last year. EBIT as a percent of revenue was 3.4% versus 4.7% last year.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $387 million versus $366 million last year on a pro forma basis. Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of value-add revenue was 10.9%, a 100 basis point improvement on a pro forma basis, which includes a $13 million impact due to a work stoppage at our largest customer. Cash generated from operations was $164 million.

"Tenneco's revenue growth outpaced industry production by six percentage points, driven by higher light vehicle, off-highway and other revenues," said Roger Wood, co-CEO, Tenneco. "We also delivered year-over-year margin improvement, driven mainly by effective synergy capture actions, operational improvements and disciplined cost management."

OUTLOOK

Fourth Quarter 2019

Light vehicle production in the fourth quarter is expected to be lower year-over-year by 6%, and the commercial truck market is showing signs of softening in the quarter. In this environment, Tenneco expects fourth quarter revenue in the range of $3.95 billion to $4.05 billion. Further, the company expects its fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $295 million to $315 million, including year-over-year margin improvement of approximately 50 basis points in the DRiV division. The company expects the GM labor stoppage to have a negative impact on EBITDA of approximately $35 million.

Full Year 2019

The company updated its 2019 full year outlook, and now expects:

Total revenues in the range of $17.25 billion to $17.35 billion .

to . Value-add revenues in the range of $14.25 billion to $14.35 billion

to Value-add adjusted EBITDA margin of ~10.0%

Adjusted EBITDA of $1,425 million to $1,445 million

to Interest expense of ~$325 million

Cash taxes in the range of $180 million to $190 million

to Capital expenditures of ~$710 million

Net debt/LTM adjusted EBITDA in the range of 3.4x to 3.5x

Separation Update

The company has made significant progress on the administrative separation of the two business divisions into two independent companies including:

Earnings synergy capture has been pulled forward ahead of schedule to a full run rate by the end of 2019

Both management teams in place and focused on their respective businesses

Financial and operating system separation nearing completion

Businesses will be ready to operate independently by the end of 2019

Tenneco remains committed to the separation of the businesses and continues to execute its plan for the spin off. Additionally, the company is evaluating multiple strategic options to deleverage and facilitate the separation. Certain of these options could help mitigate the impact of challenging market conditions, which, if current trends were to continue, would likely affect the company's ability to complete a separation in the mid-year 2020 time range.

"For the full year we expect revenue growth will outpace our underlying markets, despite lower global light vehicle production volumes," said Brian Kesseler, co-CEO, Tenneco. "Our actions to manage our cost structure against expected volatility in the fourth quarter and into 2020 are generating positive results, and we expect to deliver solid margin rate performance. The entire management team is preparing for the separation, and believes this is the right path to deliver enhanced shareholder value and create an environment for both businesses to be best positioned for long-term success."

*Source: IHS Markit October 2019 global light vehicle production forecast and Tenneco estimates.

▲ Financial results for the third quarter of 2018 have been revised for certain immaterial adjustments, which are further discussed in Tenneco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

See "About revenue and EBITDA guidance" below for further information about revenue guidance and forecasted performance measures.

Attachment 1

Statements of Income – 3 Months

Statements of Income – 9 Months

Balance Sheets

Statements of Cash Flows – 3 Months

Statements of Cash Flows – 9 Months

Attachment 2

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Measures – 3 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Earnings Measures – 9 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures – 3 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures – 9 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures – 3 and 9 Months

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures – Debt Net of Cash/Pro Forma Adjusted LTM EBITDA including noncontrolling interests

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures – Original Equipment and Aftermarket Revenue – 3 and 9 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Earnings to Non-GAAP Revenue and Earnings Measures – 3 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue and Earnings to Non-GAAP Revenue and Earnings Measures – 9 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Non-GAAP Revenue Measures – Original Equipment Commercial Truck, Off-Highway, Industrial and other revenues – 3 and 9 Months

Reconciliation of GAAP revenue to pro forma revenue and Non-GAAP earnings measures – 2018 quarterly

Reconciliation of GAAP revenue to pro forma revenue and Non-GAAP earnings measures – 2018 and 2017 annual

Division Level Q4 and FY 2019 Outlook

ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) Unaudited THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, (Millions except per share amounts)



























2019

2018*

Net sales and operating revenues:









Clean Air - Value-add revenues

$ 997

$ 1,006

Clean Air - Substrate sales

775

596

Powertrain

1,082

-

Motorparts

794

308

Ride Performance

671

461

Total net sales and operating revenues

$ 4,319

$ 2,371













Costs and expenses:









Cost of sales

3,653 (e) (g) (j) 2,002

Selling, general and administrative

249 (b) (c) (h) 138 (n) (p) Depreciation and amortization

165 (a) 60

Engineering, research, and development

78

39

Restructuring charges, asset impairments, and other

43 (a) (d) (k) 16 (m) (o) Goodwill impairment charge

9 (f) -

Total costs and expenses

4,197

2,255













Other expense (income):









Non-service pension and other postretirement benefit costs (credits)

2

4

Equity in (earnings) losses of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of tax

(1) (e) -

Other expense (income), net

(27) (i) -

Total other expense (income)

(26)

4













Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes,









and noncontrolling interests:









Clean Air

131 (a) (d) (h) (i) 106 (m) Powertrain

35 (a) (e) -

Motorparts

82 (d) (e) (g) (i) (k) 48 (m) Ride Performance

(20) (a) (e) (f) (i) (j) (3) (m) (o) (p) Corporate

(80) (b) (c) (d) (39) (n) (o) (p) Total earnings (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and noncontrolling interests

148

112













Interest expense

79 (r) 24 (r) Earnings (Loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests

69

88













Income tax expense (benefit)

(9) (l) 22 (q) Net income (loss)

78

66













Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

8

9

Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc.

$ 70

$ 57

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic

80.9

51.3

Diluted

80.9

51.4













Earnings (Loss) per share of common stock:









Basic

$ 0.87

$ 1.11

Diluted

$ 0.87

$ 1.11













* Financial results for 2018 have been revised for certain immaterial adjustments, which will be further discussed in Tenneco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

(a) Includes restructuring and related charges of $31 million pre-tax, $22 million after tax and noncontrolling interests or $0.30 per diluted share. Of the amount, $28 million is recorded in restructuring charges, asset impairments, and other and $3 million is recorded in depreciation and amortization. $2 million is recorded in Clean Air, $11 million is recorded in Powertrain and $18 million is recorded in Ride Performance.

(b) Includes costs related to cost reduction initiatives of $6 million pre-tax, $5 million after tax or $0.05 per diluted share.

(c) Includes acquisition and expected separation costs of $30 million pre-tax, $23 million after tax or $0.29 per diluted share.

(d) Includes costs to achieve synergies of $7 million pre-tax, $5 million after tax or $0.06 per diluted share. $4 million is recorded in Clean Air, $2 million is recorded in Motorparts and $1 million is recorded in Corporate.

(e) Includes charges related to purchase accounting of $11 million pre-tax, $10 million after tax or $0.12 per diluted share. Of the amount, $1 million is recorded in cost of sales and $10 million is recorded in equity in (earnings) losses of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of tax. $8 million is recorded in Powertrain, $4 million is recorded in Motorparts and $(1) million is recorded in Ride Performance.

(f) Represents goodwill impairment charges of $9 million pre-tax, $9 million after tax or $0.12 per diluted share.

(g) Includes warranty charge of $1 million pre-tax and $1 million after tax.

(h) Includes antitrust reserve change in estimate of $9 million pre-tax, $7 million after tax or $0.08 per diluted share.

(i) Includes Brazil tax credit of $22 million pre-tax, $14 million after tax or $0.18 per diluted share. Of the amount, $9 million is recorded in Clean Air, $7 million is recorded in Motorparts and $6 million is recorded in Ride Performance.

(j) Includes an out of period adjustment of $5 million pre-tax, $4 million after tax and noncontrolling interests or $0.04 per diluted share.

(k) Includes an impairment on assets held for sale of $8 million pre-tax, $6 million after tax or $0.07 per diluted share.

(l) Includes net tax benefit of $35 million or $0.43 per diluted share for discrete tax adjustments recognized in the period.

(m) Includes restructuring and related charges of $12 million pre-tax, $9 million after tax and noncontrolling interests or $0.17 per diluted share. $1 million is recorded in Clean Air, $1 million is recorded in Motorparts and $10 million is recorded in Ride Performance.

(n) Includes acquisition costs of $12 million pre-tax, $8 million after tax or $0.17 per diluted share.

(o) Includes costs to achieve synergies of $4 million pre-tax, $2 million after tax or $0.05 per diluted share. $1 million is recorded in Ride Performance and $3 million is recorded in Corporate.

(p) Includes litigation settlement of $10 million pre-tax, $8 million after tax or $0.15 per diluted share. $9 million is recorded in Ride Performance and $1 million is recorded in Corporate.

(q) Includes net tax expense of $1 million or $0.01 per diluted share for discrete tax adjustments recognized in the period.

(r) Financing charges on sale of receivables are included in interest expense.

ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) Unaudited NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, (Millions except per share amounts)



























2019

2018*

Net sales and operating revenues:









Clean Air - Value-add revenues

$ 3,120

$ 3,183

Clean Air - Substrate sales

2,258

1,869

Powertrain

3,390

-

Motorparts

2,426

953

Ride Performance

2,113

1,480

Total net sales and operating revenues

$ 13,307

$ 7,485













Costs and expenses:









Cost of sales

11,310 (e) (g) (h) (k) 6,329 (r) Selling, general and administrative

853 (b) (c) (d) (i) 443 (o) (p) (q) (s) (t) Depreciation and amortization

503 (a) 180

Engineering, research, and development

248

118

Restructuring charges, asset impairments, and other

128 (a) (d) (l) 57 (n) (q) Goodwill impairment charge

69 (f) -

Total costs and expenses

13,111

7,127













Other expense (income):









Non-service pension and other postretirement benefit costs (credits)

8

10

Equity in (earnings) losses of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of tax

(34) (e) -

Other expense (income), net

(43) (j) 3

Total other expense (income)

(69)

13













Earnings (Loss) before interest expense, income taxes,









and noncontrolling interests:









Clean Air

338 (a) (d) (g) (i) (j) 329 (n) (q) Powertrain

131 (a) (d) (e) -

Motorparts

166 (a) (c) (d) (e) (g) (h) (j) (l) 138 (n) (q) Ride Performance

(112) (a) (d) (e) (f) (j) (k) 7 (n) (o) (q) (r) (t) Corporate

(258) (a) (b) (c) (d) (129) (p) (q) (s) (t) Total earnings (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and noncontrolling interests

265

345













Interest expense

242 (v) 69 (v) Earnings (Loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interests

23

276













Income tax expense (benefit)

5 (m) 73 (u) Net income (loss)

18

203













Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

39

39

Net income (loss) attributable to Tenneco Inc.

$ (21)

$ 164

























Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic

80.9

51.2

Diluted

80.9

51.4













Earnings (Loss) per share of common stock:









Basic

$ (0.25)

$ 3.20

Diluted

$ (0.25)

$ 3.20





* Financial results for 2018 have been revised for certain immaterial adjustments, which will be further discussed in Tenneco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

(a) Includes restructuring and related charges of $111 million pre-tax, $82 million after tax and noncontrolling interests or $1.03 per diluted share. Of the amount, $102 million is recorded in restructuring charges, asset impairments, and other and $9 million is recorded in depreciation and amortization. $21 million is recorded in Clean Air, $28 million is recorded in Powertrain, $4 million is recorded in Motorparts, $57 million is recorded in Ride Performance and $1 million is recorded in Corporate.

(b) Includes costs related to cost reduction initiatives of $16 million pre-tax, $12 million after tax or $0.14 per diluted share.

(c) Includes acquisition and expected separation costs of $97 million pre-tax, $74 million after tax or $0.91 per diluted share. $1 million is recorded in Motorparts and $96 million is recorded in Corporate.

(d) Includes costs to achieve synergies of $21 million pre-tax, $16 million after tax or $0.20 per diluted share. Of the amount, $18 million is recorded in restructuring charges, asset impairments, and other and $3 million is recorded in selling, general and administrative. $5 million is recorded in Clean Air, $2 million is recorded in Powertrain, $9 million is recorded in Motorparts, $2 million is recorded in Ride Performance and $3 million is recorded in Corporate.

(e) Includes charges related to purchase accounting of $55 million pre-tax, $45 million after tax or $0.56 per diluted share. Of the amount, $45 million is recorded in cost of sales and $10 million is recorded in equity in (earnings) losses of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of tax. $10 million is recorded in Powertrain, $41 million is recorded in Motorparts and $4 million is recorded in Ride Performance.

(f) Represents goodwill impairment charges of $69 million pre-tax, $69 million after tax or $0.86 per diluted share.

(g) Includes process harmonization charge of $10 million pre-tax, $7 million after tax or $0.09 per diluted share, of which $5 million is recorded in Clean Air and $5 million is recorded in Motorparts.

(h) Includes warranty charge of $8 million pre-tax, $6 million after tax or $0.07 per diluted share.

(i) Includes antitrust reserve change in estimate of $9 million pre-tax, $7 million after tax or $0.08 per diluted share.

(j) Includes Brazil tax credit of $22 million pre-tax, $14 million after tax or $0.18 per diluted share. Of the amount, $9 million is recorded in Clean Air, $7 million is recorded in Motorparts and $6 million is recorded in Ride Performance.

(k) Includes an out of period adjustment of $5 million pre-tax, $4 million after tax and noncontrolling interests or $0.04 per diluted share.

(l) Includes an impairment on assets held for sale of $8 million pre-tax, $6 million after tax or $0.07 per diluted share.

(m) Includes net tax benefit of $41 million or $0.51 per diluted share for discrete tax adjustments recognized in the period.

(n) Includes restructuring and related charges of $45 million pre-tax, $31 million after tax and noncontrolling interests or $0.59 per diluted share. $13 million is recorded in Clean Air, $5 million is recorded in Motorparts and $27 million is recorded in Ride Performance.

(o) Includes costs related to cost reduction initiatives of $10 million pre-tax, $7 million after tax or $0.15 per diluted share.

(p) Includes acquisition costs of $43 million pre-tax, $33 million after tax or $0.65 per diluted share.

(q) Includes costs to achieve synergies of $13 million pre-tax, $9 million after tax or $0.17 per diluted share. Of the amount, $12 million is recorded in restructuring charges, asset impairments, and other and $1 million is recorded in selling, general and administrative. $6 million is recorded in Clean Air, $1 million is recorded in Motorparts, $1 million is recorded in Ride Performance and $5 million is recorded in Corporate.

(r) Includes warranty charge of $5 million pre-tax, $4 million after tax or $0.07 per diluted share.

(s) Includes environmental charge of $4 million pre-tax, $3 million after tax or $0.06 per diluted share related to an acquired site whereby an indemnification reverted back to the Company resulting from a 2009 bankruptcy filing of Mark IV Industries.

(t) Includes litigation settlement of $10 million pre-tax, $8 million after tax or $0.15 per diluted share. $9 million is recorded in Ride Performance and $1 million is recorded in Corporate.

(u) Includes net tax expense of $5 million or $0.10 per diluted share for discrete tax adjustments recognized in the period.

(v) Financing charges on sale of receivables are included in interest expense.

ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (Millions)























September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

















Assets





























Cash and cash equivalents

$ 389

$ 697





















Restricted cash

6

5





















Receivables, net

2,753 (a) 2,572 (a)



















Inventories

2,137

2,245





















Prepayments and other current assets

603

590





















Other noncurrent assets

4,004

3,622





















Property, plant and equipment, net

3,491

3,501





















Total assets

$ 13,383

$ 13,232

































































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





























Short-term debt, including current maturities of long-term debt

$ 161

$ 153





















Accounts payable

2,651

2,759





















Accrued compensation and employee benefits

378

343





















Accrued income taxes

57

64





















Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,042

1,001





















Long-term debt

5,408 (b) 5,340 (b)



















Deferred income taxes

104

88





















Pension and postretirement benefits

1,088

1,167





















Deferred credits and other liabilities

518

263





















Redeemable noncontrolling interests

139

138





















Tenneco Inc. shareholders' equity

1,642

1,726





















Noncontrolling interests

195

190





















Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity

$ 13,383

$ 13,232













































September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(a) Accounts receivable net of:













Accounts receivable outstanding and derecognized

$ 1,012

$ 1,011

























September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(b) Long-term debt composed of:













Revolver Borrowings

$ 229

$ -





LIBOR plus 1.75% Term Loan A due 2019 through 2023

1,628

1,691





LIBOR plus 3.00% Term Loan B due 2019 through 2025

1,624

1,629





$225 million of 5.375% Senior Notes due 2024

222

222





$500 million of 5.000% Senior Notes due 2026

494

493





€415 million 4.875% Euro Fixed Rate Notes due 2022

467

496





€300 million of Euribor plus 4.875% Euro Floating Rate Notes due 2024

331

349





€350 million of 5.000% Euro Fixed Rate Notes due 2024

403

427





Other Debt, primarily foreign instruments

78

106









5,476

5,413





Less: maturities classified as current

68

73





Total long-term debt

$ 5,408

$ 5,340



ATTACHMENT 1 TENNECO INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited (Millions)



















































Three Months Ended September 30,





2019

2018*













Operating Activities









Net income (loss)

$ 78

$ 66

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided (used) by operating activities:









Goodwill impairment charge

9

-

Depreciation and amortization

165

60

Deferred income taxes

(101)

(12)

Stock-based compensation

7

5

Restructuring charges, asset impairments, and other, net of cash paid

(2)

(2)

Change in pension and other postretirement benefit plans

(17)

1

Equity in earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates

(1)

-

Cash dividends received from nonconsolidated affiliates

18

-

Loss (gain) on sale of assets

1

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Receivables

(56)

(27)

Inventories

11

(64)

Payables and accrued expenses

51

(52)

Accrued interest and accrued income taxes

54

(3)

Other assets and liabilities

(53)

(13)

Net cash provided (used) by operating activities

164

(41)













Investing Activities









Proceeds from sale of assets

3

1

Cash payments for property, plant and equipment

(162)

(81)

Proceeds from deferred purchase price of factored receivables

56

36

Other

1

(4)

Net cash used by investing activities

(102)

(48)













Financing Activities









Proceeds from term loans and notes

60

3

Repayments of term loans and notes

(88)

(7)

Borrowings on revolving lines of credit

2,279

1,382

Payments on revolving lines of credit

(2,294)

(1,460)

Issuance (repurchase) of common shares

-

(1)

Cash dividends

-

(14)

Net increase (decrease) in bank overdrafts

(4)

2

Other

(2)

170

Distributions to noncontrolling interest partners

1

(16)

Net cash provided (used) by financing activities

(48)

59













Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(9)

(4)

Increase (Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

5

(34)













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

390

237

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 395

$ 203

























Supplemental Cash Flow Information









Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 85

$ 25

Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds

39

23













Non-cash Investing Activities









Period end balance of accounts payables for property, plant and equipment

$ 118

$ 52

Deferred purchase price of receivables factored in the period

156

34





* Financial results for 2018 have been revised for certain immaterial adjustments, which will be further discussed in Tenneco's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.