Tenneco Supplies Monroe® Intelligent Suspension Technology on New Electric Crossover SUV

The iX3 enables owners to enjoy its ride and handling prowess in a full range of driving conditions. The CVSAe suspension, one of several leading-edge technologies available through Tenneco's Monroe ® Intelligent Suspension portfolio, senses and continually adapts to a dynamic operating environment via four electronically controlled dampers. An electronic control unit (ECU) processes various sensor inputs and adjusts the electronic valve to individually control the performance of each damper. Drivers can select the Comfort driving mode for maximum enjoyment. This system is now featured in more than 40 popular vehicle models.

CVSAe technology also increases damping force tuning range on vehicles equipped with lithium-ion battery packs. This added battery weight can increase inertial force and other dynamic loads in a variety of driving situations. CVSAe semi-active dampers automatically apply increased damping force in these situations to reduce body pitch, or "brake dive," while maintaining outstanding ride comfort.

"CVSAe technology has become very appealing among leading car manufacturers and their customers because it delivers an exceptional driving experience in virtually all situations," said Henrik Johansson, vice president and general manager, Advanced Suspension Technologies, Tenneco.

