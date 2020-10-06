Tenneco to Supply Advanced Suspension Technology for 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

The GT Black Series offers a range of cockpit-adjustable damping modes, from comfortable to the ultimate in on-track performance using CVSA2 technology. The electronic suspension system comprises lightweight semi-active dampers equipped with two externally mounted electro-hydraulic valves that independently control rebound and compression. The system's control software monitors data such as steering wheel angle, vehicle speed, acceleration and body displacement to control the dampers, providing an unmatched ride experience in a variety of driving conditions.

"This exciting new car combines impressive power and truly world-class ride and handling characteristics," said Henrik Johansson, vice president and general manager Advanced Suspension Technologies, DRiV. "We are very proud that Monroe Intelligent Suspension technology has once again helped establish a new level of driving precision and enjoyment in the super car category."

Developed in Affalterbach, Baden-Württemberg, Germany, the street-legal GT Black Series generates 537 kW and 800 Nm maximum torque, accelerates from zero to 100 km in 3.2 seconds and offers a top speed of 325 km/hour. The vehicle makes extensive use of weight-saving carbon fiber and is equipped with an actively adjustable rear spoiler.

CVSA2 is one of four Monroe Intelligent Suspension adaptive suspension solutions utilized by the world's leading vehicle manufacturers.

