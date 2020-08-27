Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference

LAKE FOREST, Ill., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) will participate in the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference to be held virtually on Thursday, September 17, 2020. The webcasted presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. Brian Kesseler, chief executive officer, and Matti Masanovich, chief financial officer, will give a strategic overview and provide information regarding matters impacting Tenneco's outlook.

The live webcast can be accessed by going to the "Investors" portion of its web site at www.investors.tenneco.com . A copy of the slides also will be available under the "Events & Presentations" tab in this section of the website. A replay of the webcast will be available through October 17, 2020.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with 2019 revenues of $17.45 billion and approximately 78,000 team members working at more than 300 sites worldwide. Our four business groups, Motorparts, Ride Performance, Clean Air and Powertrain, deliver technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

