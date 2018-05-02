Tennessean Named Ms. International 2018

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, March 10, 2018, Jolyn Farber received the crown at the Ms. American Pageant 2018 on The Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA, which was broadcasted live on AlertTheGlobe.com. Farber was also the People's Choice Award winner, taking home over twelve thousand dollars in prize money.

Jolyn Farber Ms. International 2018

Ms. Farber grew up in Bumpus Mills, Tennessee and graduated with honors from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville then earned a Juris Doctor from The University of Tennessee College of Law in Knoxville, where she was became a published author in the TN Law Review and by publishing a small business start up guide in conjunction with the College of Law. She received a Dean's Citation upon graduation.

When asked about her small town start, Ms. Farber enthused, "I am so proud of where I grew up, its people and its culture. I try to go back for visits as often as I can. Tennessee will always be my home."

Ms. Farber worked as a Fortune 500 attorney in Houston and Los Angeles and now runs a successful real estate holding company based in Connecticut. Farber is an Advisory Board member of The Felix Organization, Adoptees for Children and an Ambassador for Active Minds. Farber uses her voice to bring awareness to the importance of mental health and to encourage others to speak out to end the stigma and bias currently associated with mental health issues. Farber also speaks and writes on the subject globally. During her tenure, Farber will continue to advocate for mental health awareness in our country and internationally. She will be touring the southern states during early summer and looks forward to the Tennessee events, where she gets to visit home, at least for a little while.

The Ms. International™ Pageant is owned by the Ms. America Pageant® and seeks to promote, honor and advance the status of woman by empowering them to use the "crown for a purpose" to make a difference, celebrate their accomplishments and encourage community service. The pageant is for women 26 years of age and up who are single, divorced, widowed or married. There are four areas of competition: Evening Gown, Interview, Sportswear and On-Stage Question that are each worth 25% of their total score. Ms. International™ is chosen based on judges competition scores, internet voting and program book advertisements.

For more information or appearance requests, please contact:

Krista Grant

310.691.6185

194328@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tennessean-named-ms-international-2018-300640706.html

SOURCE Jolyn Farber