Tennesseans for Ukraine Launches Grassroots Advocacy Initiative in the "Volunteer State"

Tennessee Filmmaker and U.S. Marine Veteran Unite to Mobilize Support for Ukraine

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AIM Tell-A-Vision® Group (AIM TV), producers of the nationally syndicated TV series Raw Travel®, today announced the launch of Tennesseans for Ukraine, a new grassroots organization founded by Raw Travel creator and host Robert G. Rose and fellow Tennessean, U.S. Marine Veteran, and humanitarian Mark Cary.

The organization's mission is to mobilize support for Ukraine among Tennesseans and others with ties to the state through political advocacy, grassroots communication, and humanitarian outreach. Tennesseans for Ukraine plans to engage citizens, churches, colleges, community groups, and policymakers to increase understanding of Ukraine's ongoing struggle for freedom and independence, thereby garnering more support from the "Volunteer State."

Rose met Cary in Ukraine in 2023 while filming his documentary, "My Summer in Ukraine." He filmed Cary and his humanitarian partner, Hymie Dunn, as they delivered aid to embattled communities near frontline cities. Both Rose, who grew up in Giles County, and Cary, who relocated with his family to Middle Tennessee from Arizona, continue to travel to Ukraine frequently to support humanitarian efforts and raise awareness and funds in the United States.

"Most Tennesseans I've met are strong supporters of Ukraine—especially once they understand the reality of what's happening there," said Rose. "Unfortunately, many of our elected representatives don't reflect the will of these constituents. Tennesseans for Ukraine will encourage elected officials to align with the will of Tennesseans, or risk being voted out."

The organization also seeks to honor Tennessee volunteer soldiers and humanitarians who have sacrificed their lives in defense of Ukraine's freedom, while educating their communities back home about the human cost and global significance of the war.

Anyone interested in learning more, getting involved, volunteering, or booking Rose and Cary for speaking engagements can visit TN4Ukraine.com for more information or contact them here.

About Tennesseans for Ukraine

Tennesseans for Ukraine is a grassroots effort co-founded by native Tennessean, travel journalist, and media entrepreneur Robert G. Rose, along with transplanted Tennessean Mark Cary, a Marine veteran and retired law enforcement officer. The two first met in Ukraine in 2023, while Rose was filming "My Summer in Ukraine" and embedded with Cary and Cary's humanitarian partner, Hymie Dunn, from the United Kingdom.

The goal of Tennesseans for Ukraine is to bring together and mobilize the advocacy of numerous volunteers, advocates, refugees, and supporters of Ukraine who have ties to the "Volunteer State," to raise awareness, fundraise, and encourage elected state and local officials to support Ukraine's fight for freedom better, while honoring and supporting Tennessee volunteers, soldiers and the Gold Star families of Tennesseans who've made the ultimate sacrifice. Please visit TN4Ukraine.com for more information or https://forms.gle/gr6ybj1ukuryyM668 to join.

About Mark Cary

Mark Cary is a U.S. Marine Veteran and retired law enforcement officer who has conducted dozens of humanitarian missions in Ukraine since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. He has collaborated with volunteers, soldiers, and aid organizations in some of the most dangerous regions of the war. Originally from the West Coast, Cary now calls Middle Tennessee home.

About Robert G. Rose

Robert G. Rose is a media entrepreneur, travel journalist, and humanitarian. He is the founder of AIM Tell-A-Vision Group, creator and host of Raw Travel TV, and the documentary My Summer in Ukraine, which chronicles his 2023 journey across the war-torn country. A passionate advocate for Ukraine, Rose, with the support of Raw Travel TV viewers and fans, has raised over $100,000 for grassroots aid initiatives and has engaged policymakers in Washington, D.C., New York, and Tennessee to promote continued U.S. support for Ukraine. Please visit RawTravelUkraine.com to learn more.

