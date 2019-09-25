Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) Approves TIPS Online Alcohol Server Training Program

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Communications, Inc. (HCI) today announced that eTIPS On Premise, an online responsible alcohol server training program, was reviewed and approved by the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC). In Tennessee, TABC-issued server permits are required for individuals who serve alcoholic beverages at establishments that hold on-premise consumption licenses. eTIPS On Premise is now a TABC-approved server permit training provider.

The TABC-approved eTIPS course is a self-paced, innovative approach to alcohol server and seller training. It allows participants to obtain practical and valuable training anywhere and at any time. eTIPS participants who register with a Tennessee address will receive the TABC-approved training, in addition to eTIPS certification. The course is customized to deliver TABC-required information. Through interactive lessons, scenarios and quizzes, eTIPS gives servers the knowledge and confidence they need to recognize potential alcohol-related problems and teaches them to effectively intervene to prevent alcohol-related tragedies. Additionally, eTIPS can help Tennessee licensees reduce exposure to alcohol liability lawsuits, lower insurance rates, and improve customer satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.gettips.com.

TIPS is the global leader in education and training for the responsible service, sale, and consumption of alcohol. Proven effective by third-party studies, TIPS is a skills-based training program designed to prevent intoxication, underage drinking, and drunk driving. Over the past 35 years TIPS has certified more than 5 million participants. TIPS is trained in all 50 states, U.S. territories, the District of Columbia, and more than 50 countries. TIPS offers unique programs for a variety of venues where alcohol is served, sold, or consumed. In Tennessee alone, TIPS has certified more than 139,000 alcohol servers and sellers and 1,196 TIPS trainers.

About Health Communications, Inc.

Health Communications, Inc. (HCI) was founded in 1982 by Dr. Morris Chafetz, founding director of the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism. HCI is a nationally recognized expert in the field of alcohol server training. Its flagship program, TIPS, was the first of its kind and continues to set industry standards for responsible alcohol service training. TIPS training can be delivered online or in the classroom by certified trainers. Numerous public officials and government agencies have recognized and endorsed TIPS training as lifesaving and critical to providing servers and sellers of alcohol with the knowledge and confidence they need to recognize potential alcohol-related problems and effectively intervene to prevent alcohol-related tragedies. TIPS offers seven programs that address the unique environments where alcohol is served, sold, and consumed, including On Premise, Off Premise, Concessions, Gaming, University, Seniors, and Workplace. To learn more, visit the www.gettips.com.

