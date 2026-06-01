Tennessee American Water Completes Purchase of Tennessee Water Service, Part of Nexus Water Group Systems

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee American Water, a subsidiary of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today the completion of its acquisition of Tennessee Water Service's water system in Tennessee from Nexus Regulated Utilities, LLC, a subsidiary of Nexus Water Group, Inc. ("Nexus Water Group").

The acquisition adds approximately 480 customer connections to Tennessee American Water's footprint and one employee to the Tennessee American Water team who will continue to proudly provide water to these customers.

"On behalf of our entire team, we are delighted to welcome our new customers and new employee to the Tennessee American Water family," said Grant Evitts, President of Tennessee American Water. "We look forward to serving our almost 500 new customers and helping to ensure a smooth transition by relying on the expertise of local employees who know these operations best. Our team is committed to providing safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water and wastewater services to the communities we serve."

On May 19, 2025, American Water announced its agreement to acquire Nexus Water Group systems in eight states across the U.S., highlighting benefits for customers and demonstrating the company's successful implementation of its core growth strategy as it creates value for customers, employees, and shareholders.

Approvals by applicable state regulatory commissions and governmental entities were obtained as of May 21, 2026, and American Water completed the purchase on June 1, 2026.

Tennessee American Water is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for its new customers , who will receive additional information in the mail in the coming weeks. The information is also available now on a new, dedicated webpage on the company's website under Customer Service and Billing.

New customers will be able to take advantage of Tennessee American Water's robust customer service benefits, including its online account management portal, MyWater, as well as flexible payment options and customer assistance programs for qualifying customers needing help paying their bills.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886 and celebrating 140 years in 2026, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to approximately 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water's approximately 7,000 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company's national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

For more information, visit amwater.com and join American Water on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About Tennessee American Water

Tennessee American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest regulated water utility in the state with approximately 100 dedicated employees working to provide safe, clean, reliable and affordable water services to approximately 425,000 people in Tennessee and north Georgia.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, anticipated capital investments and the ability to achieve certain benefits, synergies and goals relating to the acquired operations. These statements are based on the current expectations of management of American Water. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including with respect to (1) the occurrence, in whole or in part, of the plans, benefits and synergies expected or predicted to occur as a result of the acquisition; (2) unexpected costs, liabilities or delays associated with the integration of the acquired operations; (3) regulatory, legislative, local or municipal actions affecting the water and wastewater industries, which could adversely affect American Water; and (4) other economic, business and other factors. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or assurances of future performance or results, and American Water does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement. The foregoing factors should not be considered to be exclusive.

SOURCE American Water