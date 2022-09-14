Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians Taps Patience Long for Executive Director

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians has named Patience Long as its new executive director, the organization announced today.

Long most recently served seven years as executive director of the Center for the Arts, Inc., in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where she managed a thriving nonprofit centered around revenue development, education programs, and community engagement.

Her previous experience also includes leadership roles at other nonprofits, including Manager of Development for Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington, Illinois, and Assistant Director of Alumni Relations for Middle Tennessee State University.

Long is a 2001 graduate of MTSU and is currently completing her Master's in Public Service Management from Cumberland University.

"The Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians is excited to welcome our first new executive director in 40 years," said Dr. Amanda Dellinger, TAOP president.

Representing more than 600 optometric physicians, optometry students, and paraoptometric assistants and technicians across Tennessee, the TAOP was founded in 1901 and maintains offices in Nashville.

"With Patience Long serving as executive director, the TAOP is more committed than ever to promoting the highest quality of eye health and vision care for Tennessee residents," Dellinger said.

The TAOP's immediate strategic goals include advancing the profession of optometry across the state through scope of practice enhancements and other measures that benefit patient care provided by the state's optometric physicians.

"The TAOP serves as the primary resource for public health information related to eye health and vision care in Tennessee, and we're looking forward to the progress that Patience will be making in our effort to improve access to critically important eyecare for our state's residents," Dellinger said.

Long's volunteer work includes serving on the board of the Murfreesboro Art Committee and an active membership in the Rotary Club of Murfreesboro, among others.

About the Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians

The mission of the Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians is to promote the highest quality eye health and vision care for the residents of Tennessee; to advance the profession of optometry through education and advocacy; and to serve as the primary resource for public health information regarding eye health and vision care in Tennessee.

The TAOP represents more than 600 optometric physicians, students and paraoptometric assistants and technicians in nearly every county across the state. The association was founded in 1901 and maintains offices at 2727 Bransford Avenue, Nashville, TN 37204.

