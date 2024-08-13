Tennessee Athletics and Pilot Announce Transformative Partnership to Preserve Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neyland Stadium has been home of the Vols for more than 100 years and that legacy will live on thanks to a transformative partnership with Tennessee Athletics and Knoxville-based Pilot, the largest network of travel centers in North America.

Preserving Neyland Stadium's name and legacy for decades to come. Pilot and Tennessee Athletics invite fans to “see you out here” at Neyland Stadium, preserved by Pilot.

Tennessee Athletics and Pilot are breaking new ground in college sports by entering a multi-year partnership that preserves the iconic venue's name and enhances the stadium experience for future generations. Under the terms of the agreement, which is slated for up to 20 years and could extend further, the names of Neyland Stadium and Shields-Watkins Field will remain unchanged. Pilot is designated as the presenting partner of the Neyland Stadium renovation project and the official travel stop of Tennessee Athletics.

"As we navigate the changing landscape of college athletics, we are dedicated to building the best athletics department in the country," said Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Danny White. "Because we were committed to preserving the name of Neyland Stadium, finding a partner who shared this vision was essential. With deep roots here in Knoxville, Pilot recognizes the significance of Neyland and the importance of tradition to our fans and the university. Our focus continues to preserve and honor our storied past while modernizing to ensure we lead the way in college sports."

Neyland Stadium. Home of the Vols. Proudly preserved by Pilot.

"Neyland Stadium is one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world and UT is a significant part of making Knoxville a special place that Pilot is proud to call home," said Pilot CEO Adam Wright. "Through this partnership, we will preserve the legacy of Neyland while also investing in its future to create exceptional experiences for generations to come. We look forward to seeing you out here as we cheer on the Vols in Neyland."

New signage on the east side of Neyland Stadium will feature a return of the iconic "Home of the Vols" along with Pilot's logo. Pilot's branding will also be on each side of Shields-Watkins field and in sponsored content with Tennessee Athletics and the Vol Network.

"Vol fans know better than anyone the magic of Neyland on game day and the feeling of singing Rocky Top in the same stadium where the greatest Vol legends made their name," said UT Knoxville Chancellor Donde Plowman. "Our partnership with Pilot is all about preserving and enriching that experience to make sure fans and their families will continue to make these same kinds of memories for decades to come."

Pilot's transformative sponsorship underscores its dedication to the Knoxville community by ensuring Neyland Stadium remains a flagship destination for future generations. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot is committed to showing people they matter at every turn and building strong relationships within the communities it operates. Pilot employs over 2,500 team members in the greater Knoxville area and has a long-standing relationship with the University of Tennessee.

"For more than 65 years, we have fueled fans across North America as they hit the open road for big games," said Pilot's chief marketing officer Adrienne Ingoldt. "There's nothing like Neyland Stadium packed with passionate fans who've traveled from near and far to root for the beloved Vols. Pilot is out here to fuel them up, fill them up and lift them up on the way to victory."

Neyland Stadium Renovation Project

One of the many unique aspects of this partnership is the investment in the Neyland Stadium renovation project, which will continue to modernize and enhance the fan experience. Future updates will include necessary upgrades to the south side and perimeter of the stadium, such as widening concourses, constructing expanded gates and entryways, and adding additional restrooms and concessions areas.

This element of the partnership will dramatically improve fan comfort and safety, reduce wait times, and allow for more food and beverage offerings. There will also be a Pilot-sponsored Fast Favorites refreshment and snack stand located inside the main stadium entrance at Gate 21.

Fans can expect to see the new "Home of the Vols" signage with Pilot branding and many of the completed renovations in Neyland Stadium with the start of the football season, which kicks off on August 31.

For more information about Tennessee Athletics, visit UTSports.com , and to learn more about Pilot, visit pilotflyingj.com .

About Pilot

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot") keeps North America's drivers moving as the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day. In addition to travel center services, Pilot and its partners offer trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards. The company operates the third largest fuel tanker fleet in North America and supplies approximately 12 billion gallons of fuel per year. Pilot is committed to shaping the future of energy as one of the largest providers of biodiesel and renewable fuels and through the development of its EV charging network and low carbon fueling alternatives. For additional information about Pilot, visit pilotflyingj.com .

