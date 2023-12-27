Tennessee Board of Regents Announces Collaboration with CivicEye to Support Community and Technical Colleges' Campus Police

News provided by

CivicEye

27 Dec, 2023, 08:00 ET

Twelve state campuses will equip their police with new records management technology. 

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CivicEye, a leading software provider specializing in web-based solutions for law enforcement and prosecutors, is proud to have been selected by the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR). With law enforcement and prosecutorial clients in the state, CivicEye will be extending its services to Tennessee's largest system of higher education in Tennessee, servicing twelve of the state's community and technical colleges.

CivicRMS, CivicEye's advanced records management system, will provide TBR's Department of Safety and Security and the college police departments with a comprehensive approach to managing critical data. With CivicRMS, the TBR departments will access tools that provide accurate and real-time information to improve campus safety through proactive decision-making and planning.

TBR purchased CivicRMS through a competitive RFQ process, and twelve college police departments will be set up to share data with one another, improving communication, operational efficiency, and data analysis across campuses. 

"Campus safety is of the utmost importance to TBR and our colleges," said Alisha Fox, Vice Chancellor for Business & Finance with TBR. "The purpose of our procurement was to select a software partner to help our campus police optimize resources and spend more time engaging with our campus community."

"It's exciting to serve more college campuses in Tennessee," said Khristian Gutierrez, CEO of CivicEye. "This isn't just a technological upgrade; it's an ongoing partnership between TBR and CivicEye. Our goal is to support the collaborative relationship between TBR's law enforcement and everyone on campus."

CivicEye continues its commitment to driving innovation and technology upgrades within Tennessee through unifying software for improved criminal justice across the state. This collaboration underscores a shared commitment to fostering safer, more connected communities but also exemplifies CivicEye's influence upon the greater criminal justice system, such as the company's technology for prosecutors across Tennessee.

To learn more about CivicEye's presence across the United States, click here.

About CivicEye 

CivicEye delivers cloud software for law enforcement and prosecutors that enhances efficiency and improves community outcomes. The CivicEye platform includes Records, Digital Evidence, and Case Management solutions that reduce friction points within and across departments. CivicEye serves over 130 agencies across the United States. 

Media Contact:
Adrienne Clarke, [email protected] 

Sales Contact:
Khristian Gutierrez, [email protected] 

www.civiceye.com 

SOURCE CivicEye

Also from this source

Oregon Welcomes Law Enforcement Software Provider CivicEye to the PNW

Oregon Welcomes Law Enforcement Software Provider CivicEye to the PNW

Malin Police Department's new RMS has been a long time coming. From pen-and-paper methods to outdated legacy software, the agency was tired of an...
Saranac Lake, NY Police Department is Prioritizing Critical Technology With CivicEye. Here's how, and why.

Saranac Lake, NY Police Department is Prioritizing Critical Technology With CivicEye. Here's how, and why.

Many, if not most, government agencies are familiar with the challenge of small budgets and lengthy to-do lists. Law enforcement agencies,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.