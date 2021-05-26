Tennessee Chiropractic Association (TCA) Welcomes New Preferred Corporate Provider, evolv Powered by APS

NEWBURGH, Ind., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee Chiropractic Association is pleased to announce our new partnership with Approval Payment Solutions (APS) now known as evolv, a merchant processing industry leader. This partnership will provide a wide array of payment processing solutions that will help your office save time and money!

evolv will provide the latest products, tools, and services crucial to running a successful chiropractic practice. Business owners will be able to expand their credit card processing services through innovative software solutions. evolv provides clients educational resources, consultation, and extraordinary customer service. "We are excited about our new endorsed partnership with TCA," said R. Allan Noe, Founder and CEO of evolv. "Their dedication to the communities they serve is impressive. evolv merchant solutions will help TCA's members increase sales, decrease costs and mitigate risks."

According to TCA Executive Director, Tiffany Stevens, "The TCA is always looking for ways to advance our members' practices. We have chosen evolv and VIV as a Preferred Corporate Member because of their robust payment and digital marketing services. Having these solutions under one roof is very convenient for our members. evolv has a successful history in the health care space and has developed a custom package catered to chiropractic office needs."

evolv is a full-service provider, offering credit and debit card processing, gift, loyalty, check conversion, check guarantee, and check recovery. We encourage you to check them out and find out how they can improve your business! evolv will be contacting you in the near future to see how they can assist you. If you'd like more information, give them a call at 888-311-7248 ext. 2000.

