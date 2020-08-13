Tennessee Commemorates Women's Suffrage Centennial with Full Day of Virtual Events for National Women's Suffrage Month

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission (WSCC) will commemorate 100 years of women's constitutional right to vote with National Women's Suffrage Month by acknowledging and celebrating Tennessee's ratification of the 19th Amendment with an entire day of free virtual events.

On August 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to ratify the 19th Amendment into the U.S. Constitution. 100 years later, the WSCC is celebrating this critical milestone of American democracy with a full day of the following virtual events and commemorations in honor of the state that brought the 19th Amendment across the finish line:

8 a.m. CT / 9 a.m. ET : U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) will deliver a welcome message to kick-off the day-long virtual celebration. Access the livestream for the full day of events at http://bit.ly/WSCCTennessee.

WSCC hosts Herstory Time & Suffrage Tea with author , who will read , which she co-authored with her mother, Sen. . Sen. Blackburn and Ketchel will then discuss the inspiration behind the book over tea, to bring the history of women's fight for the vote to families. Tune in at http://bit.ly/WSCCTennessee. 9:30 a.m. CT / 10:30 a.m. ET : The Tennessee State Capitol will livestream a reenactment of Tennessee's final vote for ratification at TNWoman100.com and at http://bit.ly/WSCCTennessee.

WSCC partners with the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team to bring viewers an 11-person, all-female virtual skydiving display, with brightly colored smoke, streamers, and flags in the historic suffrage colors of purple and gold. The virtual event will be live via the Highlight Pro Skydiving Team Facebook Page and at http://bit.ly/WSCCTennessee. 11 a.m. CT / 12 p.m. ET : WSCC Executive Director Anna Laymon will interview Sen. Marsha Blackburn about Tennessee's role in the history of the suffrage movement and the importance of the centennial. Enjoy the discussion at http://bit.ly/WSCCTennessee.

Along with our line-up of events for August 18, WSCC is hosting a weekly concert series, livestreamed from the Listening Room Cafe in Nashville, with Song Suffragettes every Monday at 6 p.m. CT / 7 p.m. ET. The Song Suffragettes will kick off our Tennessee Ratification Celebration the night before on August 17 with special guest Ashley McBryde. Catch the show at www.youtube.com/songsuffragettes.

The WSCC was created by Congress to coordinate the nationwide commemoration during the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which was officially signed into the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 26, 1920. The amendment prohibits the United States or any state from denying the right to vote based on sex, protecting women's access to the ballot in the Constitution. The WSCC and the U.S. Congress have designated August 2020 as National Women's Suffrage Month, a month-long celebration honoring the history of women's fight for the vote. Learn more about the WSCC and upcoming National Women's Suffrage Month events at www.womensvote100.org/suffragemonth.

