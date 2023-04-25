Tennessee Commissioners of Revenue and Economic & Community Development Toured Worldwide Stage's New State-of-the-Art Movie Soundstage

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Stuart McWhorter, and the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Revenue, David Gerregano, visited the new state-of-the-art movie soundstages at Worldwide Stages, just south of Nashville (Music City), USA on April 21, 2023. The Commissioners' visit was coordinated with meetings with a prominent American television and film production/distribution company currently producing a feature film onsite at Worldwide Stages and as part of the Commissions ongoing effort to support and promote the film industry in Tennessee and to ensure that the state remains a leading destination for film production. The Commissioners were accompanied by Stacy Gibson, Assistant Commissioner of Revenue; Bob Raines, Executive Director of the Tennessee Film Commission; Gisela Moore, Program Manager for the Tennessee Entertainment Commission; as well as the Chair and two members of the Tennessee Entertainment Commission.

"Tennessee is home to a thriving entertainment industry, and we support companies such as Worldwide Stages that invest in growing our state's footprint in entertainment," said Commissioner McWhorter.

"The opening of Worldwide Stages signals Tennessee's trending growth and competitiveness in the entertainment sector on both a local and national level," said Director Raines. "WWS will not only leverage Tennessee's internationally renowned music industry, but also service the influx of television and motion picture professionals interested in producing the next generation of entertainment content."

The new soundstages are equipped to provide filmmakers with the best possible environment to create their films, including:

Thousands of square feet of luxurious production facilities, green rooms, and professionally decorated artist suites

A variety of stages ranging in scale for music tour rehearsals, TV, and film production - designed to provide an exceptional experience

Beautifully decorated gathering spaces that exude luxury and exclusivity; including opulent atriums designed to impress and inspire. Perfect for entertainment professionals and industry events

Private 70-seat theater with state-of-the-art audio equipment that is ideal for screening dailies or creating intimate performances

Acres of private parking for personnel and production equipment with easy access to major Interstate highways

Onsite medic and security personnel supported by state-of-the-art technology (including campus-wide facial recognition cameras and software-driven access)

The soundstages have already attracted top-tier talent and productions, both for film as well as TV broadcast/streaming and music tour rehearsal, providing a significant boost to the local economy.

"We are thrilled to have dignitaries from both the state and production executives of our current feature film visit our new soundstages and see the incredible work that has been done here," said Kelly Frey, CEO of Worldwide Stages. "These soundstages and ancillary production amenities are a testament to the commitment of the state of Tennessee to remain at the forefront of the film industry and we are proud to be a part of it. We are also pleased that the visit allowed Worldwide Stages to present its next phase of growth in Tennessee – construction of four new soundstages to try to meet the incredible demand for entertainment production venues in the area."

The visit is a significant event for Worldwide Stages and the film industry in Tennessee. The state is traditionally known as the home to some of the world's most famous entertainers and has recently become a key location for film production. The visit is expected to generate significant media coverage and increase awareness of the new soundstages and the Worldwide Stages among filmmakers and entertainment industry professionals.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Worldwide Stages