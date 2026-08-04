Tennessee Department of Correction Sets New National Standard for Employee Safety with Statewide Deployment of CENTEGIX

Statewide deployment will protect employees at all TDOC facilities, with every wearable panic button alert routed to the new Corrections Safety Intelligence Center in Nashville

ATLANTA and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CENTEGIX®, the leader in rapid incident response safety solutions, today announced that the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), under the leadership of Commissioner Frank Strada, is taking a landmark step to enhance what officer and staff safety looks like throughout the state. TDOC will deploy the CENTEGIX Safety Platform® across all state-operated correctional facilities, with every alert routed to the department's new Correction Safety Intelligence Center (CSIC) in Nashville.

Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) will deploy the CENTEGIX Safety Platform® across all state-operated correctional facilities, with every alert routed to the department's new Correction Safety Intelligence Center (CSIC) in Nashville.

The rollout of CENTEGIX across the TDOC's state-operated correctional facilities provides:

Faster Response: When a TDOC officer or staff member activates a CENTEGIX CrisisAlert™ wearable panic button, an alert will instantly notify designated on-site responders with the alert holder's identity and precise location within the facility, reducing response times when an incident occurs.





When a TDOC officer or staff member activates a CENTEGIX CrisisAlert™ wearable panic button, an alert will instantly notify designated on-site responders with the alert holder's identity and precise location within the facility, reducing response times when an incident occurs. Statewide Protection: CENTEGIX will be implemented across all 10 state-operated correctional facilities, all connected to the CSIC. This will make Tennessee one of a few corrections systems in the country with real-time, statewide visibility into officer safety incidents from a single intelligence center, and the ability to coordinate response across the state's institutions the moment help is requested.





CENTEGIX will be implemented across all 10 state-operated correctional facilities, all connected to the CSIC. This will make Tennessee one of a few corrections systems in the country with real-time, statewide visibility into officer safety incidents from a single intelligence center, and the ability to coordinate response across the state's institutions the moment help is requested. Centralized Command: Every alert will be routed to the CSIC, where TDOC personnel will be monitoring 24/7, layer in additional situational context, and help with coordinating response across facilities and agencies as needed.





Every alert will be routed to the CSIC, where TDOC personnel will be monitoring 24/7, layer in additional situational context, and help with coordinating response across facilities and agencies as needed. Total Coverage: Every officer and staff member will be equipped with an easy-to-use wearable panic button that provides 100% campus coverage, empowering them to summon help from anywhere in a TDOC facility.

"The men and women who work inside our facilities perform some of the most demanding public safety work in Tennessee, and their safety is my highest priority," said Frank Strada, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Correction. "With this deployment, every officer and staff member in our facilities will be able to summon help instantly, and receive a coordinated response in real time. This is what modern corrections safety should look like."

"Commissioner Strada and the TDOC team are setting a new standard for how states protect correctional employees," said Brent Cobb, CEO of CENTEGIX. "Tennessee didn't just invest in technology. They built a statewide safety architecture, and we're honored that CENTEGIX is the solution their staff will rely on every day."

To learn more about CENTEGIX, please visit: www.centegix.com

About CENTEGIX®

CENTEGIX® is the leader in wearable safety technology. The CENTEGIX® Safety Platform protects more than 18 million people across 18,000+ locations in all 50 states, spanning education, healthcare, government, and commercial environments, with a 99% customer retention rate. The company's CrisisAlert solution embodies its promise that EVERY. SECOND. MATTERS.® by delivering the fastest, easiest way for staff to call for help from anywhere on a campus or facility. Learn more at www.centegix.com.

About the Tennessee Department of Correction

The Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is committed to operating safe and secure facilities and providing effective community supervision to support successful reentry. TDOC is responsible for 14 adult prisons, housing approximately 20,000 inmates. Ten facilities are operated by TDOC, while four are managed through a private contractor. TDOC oversees 48 probation parole offices supervising 73,000 adult offenders in the community. The department also operates seven Day Reporting and Community Resource Centers, which serve as alternatives to incarceration.

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SOURCE CENTEGIX