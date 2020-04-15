Tennessee Distillers Guild Members Pivot Production to Hand Sanitizer to Support Essential Personnel

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, Tennessee Distillers Guild members are pivoting their production efforts from distilled spirits to sanitizing products to help support essential workers throughout the state. Thus far, 23 Tennessee Distillers Guild members have produced and provided hand sanitizer and sanitizing surface cleaning products to hundreds of hospitals, nursing homes, police and fire departments, EMS services, postal workers, food ministries and health care facilities throughout the state.

"We saw a need in our communities, and we are on a mission to make a difference," said Kris Tatum, president of the Tennessee Distillers Guild and co-owner of Old Forge Distillery.

Tennessee distilleries are working with state government entities, including the state's COVID-19 Unified Command and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) to ensure the needs of critical service personnel are met.

Some organizations traveled significant distances to obtain sanitizer from Guild members, including the Mount Clemens Sheriff's Office in Michigan and CSX Railroad in Kentucky.

"These are difficult times for Tennessee distillers who have had to suspend tours and tastings, cancel events, and furlough employees," said Sara Beth Urban, executive director of the Tennessee Distillers Guild. "Amid these challenges, our members didn't hesitate to rise to the occasion when they found out they could help. It's amazing to see what we can accomplish together."

All Tennessee Distillers Guild distilleries are adhering to the latest Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines in the preparation, production and distribution of their alcohol-based sanitizer products to ensure the utmost safety and efficacy of their products.

Check with individual distilleries for purchase and distribution policies. Visit https://tndistillersguild.org/2020/04/09/hand-sanitizer/ to view a complete list of participating distilleries producing hand sanitizer and sanitizing products.

About the Tennessee Distillers Guild:

The Tennessee Distillers Guild is a membership organization that consists of 32 Tennessee distilleries and associate members. The mission of the Tennessee Distillers Guild is to responsibly promote and advocate for the distilling industry in Tennessee through the collective voice of its members. In June 2017, the Tennessee Distillers Guild launched the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, a 26-stop tour of Tennessee distilleries across the state. For more information about the Tennessee Distillers Guild, visit www.tndistillersguild.org.

Media Contact:

Sara Beth Urban

Executive Director, Tennessee Distillers Guild

[email protected] | 629-888-2951

www.tnwhiskeytrail.com

SOURCE Tennessee Distillers Guild

Related Links

http://www.tndistillersguild.org

