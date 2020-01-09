Tennessee Fertility Institute Welcomes Reproductive Endocrinologist, Dr. Jane Ruman

Dr. Ruman earned her medical degree at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she participated in nationally recognized research on factors that control embryo implantation. Following, she spent her clinical time at Reproductive Medical Associates of New York, where she served as medical student and resident educator at Mount Sinai. Dr. Ruman completed her residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where she continued to publish award-winning articles on infertility treatment. Following the completion of her residency training, Dr. Ruman was selected to a Fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at New York Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia University, where she authored and co-authored several publications concerning egg donation and fertility treatment.

"I am excited to join Tennessee Fertility Institute and be part of a clinical team that is dedicated to helping patients achieve their dreams of having a baby," says Dr. Ruman. "I understand that the fertility journey can be challenging, and my goal is to use my expertise to provide the highest level of compassionate care for my patients."

In addition to her educational background, Dr. Ruman has done extensive research in the field of fertility, specifically on medications related to ovarian stimulation and induction. She has also studied the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer with immunotherapy and conducted clinical studies looking at ovarian reserve and endometrial preparation for frozen embryo transfers. Dr. Ruman also has a special interest in egg freezing for fertility preservation and has given numerous lectures and interviews on this topic.

"Dr. Ruman is a highly skilled and compassionate physician who significantly contributes to and maintains the highest level of care to her patients, and we are excited to welcome her to the Tennessee Fertility Institute," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception, the parent company to the Prelude Network. "TFI offers a combination of the highest levels of scientific expertise with a dedication to helping each patient achieve their dream of building a happy and healthy family."

About Tennessee Fertility Institute

Tennessee Fertility Institute (TFI) is part of The Prelude Network, the largest network of fertility clinics in the United States and is dedicated to providing comprehensive, state-of-the-art fertility care to the residents of Tennessee and its surrounding areas.

TFI recognizes that their patients have a choice in care providers and are committed to providing compassionate, individualized, and cost-effective service that places the highest priority not only on patients' outcomes, but also on their experience during the journey to parenthood.

TFI offers a full spectrum of female and male fertility care, including IVF, egg freezing, genetic screening (PGD/PGS), egg donation, surrogacy and LGBTQ+ fertility. www.inceptionllc.com / https://tnfertility.com/

About The Prelude Network

The Prelude Network (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S., is the clinic network of Inception- a company whose mission is to shift the paradigm of the fertility market by raising the standard of care, streamlining fragmented components into an integrated system and enhancing the overall patient experience.

Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and practitioners by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has 41 total locations nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.

www.preludefertility.com / www.inceptionllc.com

