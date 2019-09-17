Tennessee Housing Development Agency and Barnes Housing Trust Fund support Habitat for Humanity's 36th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project as presenting sponsors

Each year, the Carter Work Project homes in on an area in need of affordable housing options. Since 1984, President and Mrs. Carter have worked alongside 103,000 volunteers in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair 4,331 homes.

"In Nashville alone, home prices have increased 74 percent since 2012. Nationally, nearly 39 million households are paying more than they can afford for their homes," said Danny Heron, president and chief executive officer for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville. "The national and local need for affordable housing is staggering, which is why it's inspiring to see organizations like the Barnes Housing Trust Fund and the Tennessee Housing Development Agency rally to help families in need of affordable homes here in Nashville."

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency is a leading voice for affordable housing opportunities in the state. Its support of the Carter Work Project builds on a long legacy of bringing stability to the residential construction and related industries in order to drive the production of new housing units. THDA is a primary administrator for numerous federal and state housing programs and is authorized to issue tax-exempt Mortgage Revenue Bonds that open doors for first-time homebuyers and veterans. The Tennessee Housing Development Agency also provided support to the 2016 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Memphis.

The Barnes Housing Trust Fund, overseen by the Nashville mayor's office, provides grants for renovation or construction of affordable housing units. The fund's support of Habitat aligns with its overarching mission to increase affordable housing options in Nashville. To date, the fund has invested more than $37 million in affordable housing development and rehabilitation and has leveraged more than $183 million of federal and private funding for the construction of more than 1,700 housing units.

For more than 35 years, President and Mrs. Carter have traveled around the world with Habitat to build and improve homes. Their time and effort help to raise awareness of the critical need for affordable home ownership around the world. Inspiring millions, President and Mrs. Carter have been champions and strong voices for affordable, decent housing for all, donating their time and leadership each year to build and improve homes.

To donate or learn more about the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, visit habitat.org/cwp.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

About the Tennessee Housing Development Agency

The Tennessee Housing Development Agency (THDA) is Tennessee's housing finance agency, created by the General Assembly in 1973. THDA was created to promote the production of more affordable new housing units for very low, low and moderate income individuals and families in the state, to promote the preservation and rehabilitation of existing housing units for such persons, and to bring greater stability to the residential construction industry and related industries so as to assure a steady flow of production of new housing units.

About the Barnes Housing Trust Fund

In 2013, Metro Nashville created its first housing trust fund, the Barnes Housing Trust Fund. Named after Reverend Bill Barnes, a longstanding advocate for affordable housing and the deconcentration of poverty, the fund provides funding and donates Metro-owned properties to nonprofit developers to build affordable housing countywide. The Metropolitan Housing Trust Fund Commission governs the Barnes Fund to assist in providing good quality affordable housing.

