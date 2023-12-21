Tennessee Integrative Medical Doctor Endorses DigestShield®

DigestShield, a Shield Nutraceuticals product, approved for purchase with HSA and FSA accounts.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Tom Rogers, founder of Performance Medicine (Johnson City, Kingsport, Knoxville), is Fellowship Trained and Board Certified in Integrative Medicine, and Board Certified in Sports Medicine from the American Academy of Anti-Aging (A4M). He earned his MD from East Tennessee State University (ETSU) Quillen College of Medicine and completed his residency at the University of South Carolina.

Dr. Tom Rogers Endorses DigestShield. Use your FSA or HSA to Purchase DigestShield® at Local Food City Stores.

As part of his diagnosis method, Dr. Rogers asks his patients, "How is your gut?" The reason for asking is that a healthy gut contributes to the immune system's effectiveness and other organ functions. Improved digestion may help reduce incidences of several diseases and autoimmune disorders. "Improving the gut microbiome is essential for patients to get maximum results from the rest of my protocols." Dr. Rogers prescribes DigestShield ® to achieve that.

DigestShield® is the brainchild of entrepreneurs Steve and Sheridan Nice, former owners of Bed in a Box and Mona Lisa's Gelato & Café. At Mona Lisa's, they were frequently asked, "Do you have gluten-free alternatives?" That started a collaborative effort to create a dietary supplement to shield against the effects of gluten and other problem ingredients in our diet. With the assistance of ETSU's Innovation Lab, Quillen College of Medicine, and the College of Pharmacy, DigestShield®, a new co-probiotic (containing prebiotics, probiotics, and enzymes, all in one capsule), was created.

DigestShield® is a digestive aid available over the counter. You may use your FSA or HSA account to purchase it at the pharmacy counter at local Food City stores. You can enjoy protection no matter what you eat and get the most nutrition from your food – even fast food. Because of the results that Dr. Rogers continues to get using DigestShield® personally, and with his patients, he has chosen to be the brand ambassador to endorse what he calls, "the best over-the-counter digestive aid I have ever used".

When asked about the new product, Steve Nice stated, "DigestShield® is not just another digestive aid. It's an all-in-one solution designed to proactively support your digestive health. By taking just two capsules before a meal, you can enjoy your food without the worry of bloating or the need for antacids."

DigestShield® offers:

Comprehensive Digestive Support: The carefully chosen blend of digestive enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics works together to support optimal digestion and nutrient absorption.

Convenient: Just two capsules before a meal can help you avoid digestive discomfort.

Cost-Effective: DigestShield® can be purchased using FSA or HSA accounts, making it a financially sound choice for maintaining digestive health.

DigestShield® can be purchased at the pharmacy counter at Food City locations in Johnson City, Jonesborough and Gray, Tennessee and online at https://shieldnutra.com or at The Natural Foods Market in Johnson City, Bristol Health Food Store, Mac's Medicine Mart, Marcum's Pharmacy and Pinney's Pharmacy in Kingsport, Michael's Pharmacy in Abingdon, Eddie's Health Shoppe in Knoxville along with the Belew Family of Drugstores, also in Knoxville.

About Dr. Rogers and Performance Medicine, visit https://performancemedicine.net/ .

About Shield Nutraceuticals, Inc. or DigestShield®, visit https://shieldnutra.com/ .

Media Contact:

Steve Nice

Shield Nutraceuticals

[email protected]

423-202-6145

SOURCE Shield Nutraceuticals