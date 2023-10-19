TENNESSEE MAKES GIFTING VACATIONS EASY THIS HOLIDAY SEASON WITH TRAVEL-INSPIRED TOY CATALOG

Tennessee Tourism

19 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

From Dollywood to Grand Ole Opry, Tennessee's First-Ever Toy Catalog Brings Iconic Attractions to Your Living Room

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee understands the challenge of finding truly meaningful gifts, especially with the holiday season fast approaching. The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development has a unique solution: the "Tennessee Playcation" toy catalog. This innovative catalog offers a unique opportunity to gift the joy of travel and inspires children to explore new horizons, creatively addressing the difficulty of finding the perfect present. While many families received the catalog in their mailboxes, anyone can order a free printed catalog at www.Tennesseeplaycation.com, adding a whole lot of fun for those looking to create unforgettable experiences with loved ones this holiday season.

Kids can select toy builds inspired by 25 of Tennessee's biggest attractions including Pigeon Forge's Dollywood, Memphis Zoo, Chattanooga's Ruby Falls, Bristol Motor Speedway, Navitat Knoxville, Nashville's Grand Ole Opry and more. In addition to the collectible toy builds, the catalog offers 88 pages of fun and games to keep kids entertained on a road trip.

"More than ever, we know parents want to gift their kids memorable experiences and yet they still want something to unwrap," said Mark Ezell, Commissioner, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. "Tennessee Playcation bridges the gap and makes it easy to do both in a fun, kid-inspired package that is the first holiday catalog of its kind."

Developed by advertising agency VMLY&R, Tennessee Playcation is part of a larger holiday campaign hitting key markets this fall to spotlight family attractions across the state.

"Tennessee Playcation" follows the state's award-winning 2019 campaign, "Kid Reviewed." The department introduced special wearable technology called the Laugh Tracker to scientifically prove where kids have the most fun by measuring laughs and heart rate. In addition to the data, reviews were recorded and posted at www.Kidreviewedtn.com to help parents make kid-informed decisions.

Follow the conversation on social using #TNToyCatalog. For more Tennessee travel inspiration, visit TNvacation.com and follow TNvacation on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Pinterest.

