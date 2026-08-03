Tennessee Oncology Opens New State-of-the-Art Tullahoma Medical Center

Practice Plans for an Open House on August 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee Oncology, which treats nearly half the cancer patients in the Volunteer state, today opened its new Tullahoma Medical Center, a state-of-the-art medical facility located at 2230 N. Jackson Street.

Situated on a three-acre campus in Tullahoma's north commercial gateway, the 33,000-square-foot center brings together medical oncology, radiation oncology and imaging services under one roof, providing patients with comprehensive cancer care close to where they live and work.

Tennessee Oncology, which treats nearly half the cancer patients in the Volunteer state, today opened its new Tullahoma Medical Center, a state-of-the-art medical facility located at 2230 N. Jackson Street.

The new center expands access to advanced cancer treatments and diagnostic services, reducing the need for patients to travel outside the Tullahoma region to receive care.

"As Tennessee Oncology celebrates its 50th anniversary of caring for patients across our state, I can't think of a better example of our commitment to bringing world-class cancer care close to home than the opening of our new cancer center in Tullahoma," said Natalie Dickson, MD, president and CEO of Tennessee Oncology. "By bringing multiple services together in one location, we're making care more coordinated, easier to navigate and more accessible for patients and their families. This new facility represents a significant investment in the health and future of the Tullahoma community."

The medical oncology teams consists of Ryan Carr MD, Dr. Nnamdi Eze MD, and Brian Schlick, MD. The radiation oncologists caring for patients in Tullahoma include Andrew Camarata, MD, MBA, who is Board Certified in Radiation Oncology, and Lauren Kropp MD, who is the latest radiation oncologist to joinTennessee Oncology's growing Tullahoma-based team.

Tennessee Oncology extends its sincere appreciation to the City of Tullahoma, the local business community, Precise Construction, Grace Herbert Curtis Architects, and Johnson Development for their support and partnership in bringing this project to life.

To celebrate the opening of the new center as a symbol of hope, healing and the enduring strength of the Tullahoma community, Tennessee Oncology will host a community open house on Monday, Aug. 31, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"The Tullahoma Medical Center is a continuation of the incredible legacy of Dr. Mainuddin Ahmed and Dr. Adil Mohyuddin, whose dedication to cancer care in this region laid the foundation for this new center," Dr. Dickson said. "Their commitment created a culture of excellence that has brought world-class cancer care to patients in Tullahoma for decades, and we are honored to build upon that legacy."

About Tennessee Oncology:

Tennessee Oncology, one of the nation's largest community-based cancer care practices, is home to one of the leading clinical trial networks in the country. Established 1976 in Nashville, Tennessee Oncology's mission remains unchanged: To provide access to high-quality cancer care and the expertise of clinical research for all patients, at convenient locations within their community and close to their home. Our growing network of physicians and locations is based on this mission. For more information, visit www.tnoncology.com.

SOURCE Tennessee Oncology