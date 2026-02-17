Tennessee Oncology and OncoveryCare Expand Survivorship Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee Oncology, which treats nearly half of the cancer patients in the Volunteer State, and OncoveryCare, which delivers comprehensive, whole-person care to cancer survivors, have expanded their partnership to offer survivorship care to all solid tumor survivors across the entire Tennessee Oncology network of 35 clinics throughout Tennessee and North Georgia.

Since forging a partnership in 2024 anchored by a belief in putting the person at the center of cancer care, OncoveryCare's team of survivorship-trained clinicians has completed thousands of patient visits across Tennessee Oncology's clinics – helping patients address the ongoing physical and emotional effects after a cancer diagnosis.

Expanding OncoveryCare's survivorship care to all solid tumors across the network reflects the strong engagement and meaningful impact we've seen for both patients and clinical teams, and our shared commitment to improving long-term survivorship care.

The population of cancer survivors is growing rapidly in the US (expecting to double between 2008 and 2030 to 22 million) due to both the rising incidence of the disease and lower mortality rates from advances in treatment. Cancer survivors can face significant challenges, including cancer-related fatigue and functional limitation; cardiotoxicity, sexual dysfunction, and insomnia; anxiety and depression linked to cancer diagnosis; and more. Despite these growing needs, the management of survivorship remains fragmented and unstructured, which leads to high costs and poor outcomes. OncoveryCare is filling this survivorship gap, reducing reliance on an overburdened oncology workforce,

Natalie Dickson, MD, CEO and President of Tennessee Oncology remarked: "Through the McKay Institute for Oncology Transformation at Tennessee Oncology, we are proud to have played a part in OncoveryCare's seed financing in 2024 to launch its novel survivorship model. And this expansion of their survivorship care model demonstrates the meaning of our credo – it's a privilege to care for cancer patients – and the value that OncoveryCare has brought to our patients, survivors, physicians, and care teams."

Hil Moss, MBA/MPH, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OncoveryCare, whose own experience as a breast cancer survivor motivated her to launch the company, shared: "We are delighted to expand access to our comprehensive survivorship care model across the entirety of Tennessee Oncology's clinic network. We believe that survivorship is the next frontier in cancer care—and through this partnership, we continue to ensure that more and more survivors can live full and healthy lives beyond a cancer diagnosis."

About Tennessee Oncology:

Tennessee Oncology, one of the nation's largest community-based cancer care practices, is home to one of the leading clinical trial networks in the country. Established 1976 in Nashville, Tennessee Oncology's mission remains unchanged: To provide access to high-quality cancer care and the expertise of clinical research for all patients, at convenient locations within their community and close to their home. Our growing network of physicians and locations is based on this mission. For more information, visit www.tnoncology.com.

About OncoveryCare

OncoveryCare delivers comprehensive, whole-person care to cancer survivors. As the population of survivors grows rapidly alongside advances in medicine, OncoveryCare provides the personalized, longitudinal care that cancer survivors need to lead happier, healthier lives. Founded by a breast cancer survivor and a physician, OncoveryCare deploys a survivorship-trained clinical team to treat the chronic and late-effects of each survivor's cancer treatment and equip survivors with the tools they need to manage their survivorship journey. OncoveryCare is backed by leading investors and oncology stakeholders, including .406 Ventures, Tennessee Oncology's McKay Institute, F-Prime, and Oncology Ventures. Learn more at www.oncoverycare.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram @oncoverycare.

SOURCE Tennessee Oncology