Tennessee Oncology Appoints Dr. John Phillips EVP for Radiation Oncology Centers

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee Oncology, which treats nearly half of the cancer patients in the Volunteer State, is proud to announce that John Phillips, MD, MPH has been appointed Executive Vice President of Radiation Oncology Centers. In this role, Dr. Phillips will oversee Tennessee Oncology's enterprise-wide radiation oncology service line, including clinical development, quality, research, radiopharmaceutical growth, and strategic expansion.

Dr. Phillips is a nationally recognized expert in theranostics and radiopharmaceutical therapy safety. He served as senior author of ASTRO's White Paper on Radiopharmaceutical Therapy Quality and Safety and sits on ASTRO's national Radiopharmaceuticals Committee, helping shape national standards for targeted radiopharmaceutical treatments. Dr. Phillips previously served on ASTRO's Multi-Disciplinary Quality and Safety Committee, contributing to key radiation safety and accreditation guidelines.

"Tennessee Oncology has seen significant growth across our radiation oncology program, and under Dr. Phillips' leadership, I anticipate continued expansion of radiation services for patients across Middle and East Tennessee," said Natalie Dickson, MD, President and CEO, Tennessee Oncology. "Our radiation oncology leaders have successfully onboarded the state-of-the-art Tennessee Oncology Proton Center in Franklin, opened the Lebanon Radiation Oncology Center, and most recently transitioned operations at the Tullahoma Radiation Oncology Center, all while continuing to provide outstanding care at our partner hospital sites across the Nashville and Chattanooga markets. By expanding patient access to cutting-edge therapies in communities close to where patients live, Tennessee Oncology continues to bring world-class cancer care to communities throughout the state."

Dr. Phillips received his medical degree from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine as a Canby Robinson Scholar, completed residency in the Harvard Radiation Oncology Program, and earned an MPH in Health Policy and Management from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Before joining Tennessee Oncology in 2021, he served as an attending physician at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, overseeing clinical pathway development and the genitourinary cancer and brain tumor programs. At Tennessee Oncology, he has been an active member of the Radiation Oncology governance committee and has served as Director of Development and Strategy for the division since 2024.

As integral members of our leadership team, overseeing operations, advancing clinical excellence, and serving on the Radiation Oncology Governance Committee, Dr. Taylor Whaley and Dr. Ryan Jones will continue their essential leadership as medical directors of the Chattanooga and Nashville radiation oncology divisions, respectively.

Tennessee Oncology, one of the nation's largest community-based cancer care practices, is home to one of the leading clinical trial networks in the country. Established 1976 in Nashville, Tennessee Oncology's mission remains unchanged: To provide access to high-quality cancer care and the expertise of clinical research for all patients, at convenient locations within their community and close to their home. Our growing network of physicians and locations is based on this mission. For more information, visit www.tnoncology.com.

