Tennessee Primary Care Association (TPCA) Announces Partnership with Azara Healthcare to Enhance Population Health Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee Primary Care Association (TPCA), the nonprofit membership association for community health centers across Tennessee, proudly announces a strategic collaboration with Azara Healthcare, the Best in KLAS provider of population health and value-based care solutions. This effort aims to leverage Azara's advanced data reporting solutions to drive care transformation, improve quality, and manage costs across TPCA's network.

Azara Healthcare is renowned for offering comprehensive data reporting solutions to health center-controlled networks (HCCNs), primary care associations (PCAs), clinically integrated networks (CINs), and their participating members. Azara DRVS, Azara's centralized data reporting and analytics solution, will serve as the core population health management and value-based care platform for TPCA, enabling integration of critical data points to provide a holistic view of patient care and unveiling actionable insights to drive improvement in health outcomes.

Key objectives and goals of the partnership include:

Enhanced Data Sharing and Coordination: Azara DRVS will enable TPCA to strategically use data to advance network success through actionable insights, improved workflows, and optimized care strategies.

Azara DRVS will enable TPCA to strategically use data to advance network success through actionable insights, improved workflows, and optimized care strategies. Improved Documentation and Quality Performance: Azara DRVS will support enhanced documentation, quality performance, and accountability, ensuring high standards of care.

Azara DRVS will support enhanced documentation, quality performance, and accountability, ensuring high standards of care. Financial Success and Sustainability: By maintaining care quality and managing costs, the partnership will help TPCA achieve financial success and sustainability in value-based agreements.

"We are excited about the potential this partnership holds for our community health centers," said Becky Grando, TPCA's HCCN Senior Director. "Azara's proven track record in providing actionable data insights will empower our providers to deliver high-quality, cost-effective, and patient-centered care across Tennessee."

Azara DRVS will equip TPCA with the tools to quantitatively document the value and quality of care delivered to Tennesseans, ensuring compliance with reporting initiatives while providing the necessary information and analytics to thrive in the future.

"We're thrilled to partner with TPCA to bring Azara's population health solutions to community health centers across Tennessee," said Jeff Brandes, President & CEO of Azara Healthcare. "DRVS will provide TPCA with the critical data and insights needed to drive care transformation, improve quality, and manage costs effectively. This partnership will strengthen the ability of Tennessee's community health centers to deliver exceptional, patient-focused care and make a lasting impact on the health and lives of the communities they serve."

The partnership between TPCA and Azara Healthcare marks a significant step forward in providing a quantitative method to demonstrate improvements in health outcomes and the value of community health centers in Tennessee.

About Tennessee Primary Care Association:

The Tennessee Primary Care Association (TPCA) is committed to ensuring access to quality, comprehensive, and holistic health services for all Tennesseans. As the membership organization for the state's community health centers, TPCA's mission is to provide leadership, advocacy, and support as the voice of 29 non-profit primary care organizations. TPCA's HCCN, the Center for Quality in Community Health, is TPCA's CQCH is a network that seeks to improve patient care and advance health center clinical, operational, and financial quality by leveraging data and technology-based interventions. Learn more at www.tnpca.org.

About Azara Healthcare:

Azara Healthcare, the 2023 and 2024 Best in KLAS population health management solution, is the leading provider of quality measurement, analytics and reporting for the Community Health and physician practice market. Azara solutions empower more than 1,000 Community Health Centers, physician practices, Primary Care Associations, Health Center Controlled Networks, and clinically integrated networks in 43 states to improve the quality and efficiency of care for more than 25 million Americans through actionable data. To learn more about Azara Healthcare, visit www.azarahealthcare.com.

