Tennessee Students to Celebrate School Choice Week with Showcase at Musicians Hall of Fame

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee kids will immerse themselves in history, folklore, and the power of music this School Choice Week during a field trip to the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum. During the celebratory outing, which takes place Jan. 23, students will showcase their own talents with musical performances, speeches, and more.

The student showcase will take place 10-11:30 a.m. at the museum. Not far from Jimi Hendrix's Stratocaster guitar and James Jamerson's Fender P-Basses, students from around the state will be performing music, singing, and scenes from a play. Balloons, a photobooth, and School Choice Week swag will add to the festivities.

Students participating in the showcase will receive free admission to the museum and the opportunity to explore its exhibits honoring the greatest recording artists of all time.

Over 100 students representing schools from across Tennessee will join in the celebration, which is hosted by the American Federation for Children and the Beacon Center of Tennessee. The diversity of attendees' educational choices reflects the message of School Choice Week nationwide: children thrive when they have a wide range of education choices. National School Choice Week 2024 will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states, including more than 350 events and activities in the Volunteer State.

This school year, Tennessee's ESA Program expanded to families zoned for Hamilton County Schools, adding the district to the program that already included Shelby and Davidson Counties. As school choices increase in Tennessee and across the nation, event organizers hope the museum day encourages students and parents to take pride in their school choice.

"Parents know that a one-size-fits all approach to educating the one million K-12 students of Tennessee does not work, and yet that is what we have attempted to do for many years," said Walter Blanks, Jr., spokesman for American Federation for Children. "Poll after poll shows that parents support school choice. We should empower parents and prioritize funding students over systems. National School Choice Week is a call to advocate tirelessly for children and families to be able to attend a school where each child will flourish and succeed."

The American Federation for Children - Tennessee seeks to empower families, especially lower-income families, with the freedom to choose the best K-12 education for their children. The Beacon Center of Tennessee empowers Tennesseans to reclaim and protect their freedoms, so that they can freely pursue their version of the American Dream.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

