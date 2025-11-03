Tennessee Takes Action on Lung Health: Governor Lee Recognizes COPD Awareness Month

News provided by

COPD Action Alliance

Nov 03, 2025, 11:17 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The COPD Action Alliance applauds Governor Bill Lee for proclaiming November as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Awareness Month in Tennessee, recognizing the urgent need for greater prevention, education and treatment of this life-threatening disease.

COPD is a progressive lung condition that makes it difficult to breathe and affects more than 30 million Americans—including nearly 490,000 Tennessee residents. In the state, women and older adults are disproportionately affected, with more than one in six adults over age 65 living with COPD. Between 2010 and 2014, Tennessee recorded over 87,000 emergency department visits and 2,000 deaths linked to the disease.

"COPD impacts far too many people and their families," said Governor Bill Lee. "By recognizing COPD Awareness Month, we can help promote early diagnosis and encourage our communities to take steps toward better lung health. Together, we can make a difference for all Tennesseans through prevention, education and access to care."

"The COPD Action Alliance commends Governor Lee for his leadership in shining light on this chronic disease," said Sarah Hoffman, Director of the COPD Action Alliance. "This proclamation is an important step toward increasing understanding of COPD, encouraging early screening, and improving quality of life for those living with the condition."

The COPD Action Alliance works nationwide to advance education, policy and clinical innovation that improve outcomes for people living with COPD and other chronic lung diseases.

For more information, visit www.copdactionalliance.org.

SOURCE COPD Action Alliance

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Policy Gaps and Health Plan Barriers Are Failing COPD Patients

Policy Gaps and Health Plan Barriers Are Failing COPD Patients

The COPD Action Alliance today released a new white paper, COPD in America and the Road to Better Care, outlining the urgent need for federal...
Survey Uncovers Hidden COPD Epidemic and Urgent Gaps in Care

Survey Uncovers Hidden COPD Epidemic and Urgent Gaps in Care

A new national survey released by the COPD Action Alliance reveals that patients who are diagnosed with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics