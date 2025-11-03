Tennessee Takes Action on Lung Health: Governor Lee Recognizes COPD Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The COPD Action Alliance applauds Governor Bill Lee for proclaiming November as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Awareness Month in Tennessee, recognizing the urgent need for greater prevention, education and treatment of this life-threatening disease.

COPD is a progressive lung condition that makes it difficult to breathe and affects more than 30 million Americans—including nearly 490,000 Tennessee residents. In the state, women and older adults are disproportionately affected, with more than one in six adults over age 65 living with COPD. Between 2010 and 2014, Tennessee recorded over 87,000 emergency department visits and 2,000 deaths linked to the disease.

"COPD impacts far too many people and their families," said Governor Bill Lee. "By recognizing COPD Awareness Month, we can help promote early diagnosis and encourage our communities to take steps toward better lung health. Together, we can make a difference for all Tennesseans through prevention, education and access to care."

"The COPD Action Alliance commends Governor Lee for his leadership in shining light on this chronic disease," said Sarah Hoffman, Director of the COPD Action Alliance. "This proclamation is an important step toward increasing understanding of COPD, encouraging early screening, and improving quality of life for those living with the condition."

The COPD Action Alliance works nationwide to advance education, policy and clinical innovation that improve outcomes for people living with COPD and other chronic lung diseases.

For more information, visit www.copdactionalliance.org .

