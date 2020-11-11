Tennessee Titans Name Postmates As Their Official Mobile Ordering Partner

SAN FRANCISCO and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee Titans have teamed up with Postmates to be their first, official mobile ordering partner which comes on the heels of Postmates' announcement with the NFL being named the league's Official On-Demand Food Delivery Partner of the NFL.

"We are excited to partner with the Titans to be their official mobile ordering partner this season. Postmates operates a large office in Nashville, so we have strong ties to the city," said Justin Esch, VP of Partnerships, Postmates. "As fans are watching games from home, they can use Postmates to deliver their favorite gameday foods directly to their door."

Throughout the season, Postmates will be rolling out new promotions and experiences on behalf of the Titans starting with $5 off $15 purchases every Friday during the season as part of "TitanUp Fridays". This weekend only (11/12-11/15), Edley's Bar-B-Que , exclusively on Postmates, will offer Titans fans 1 free banana pudding per order, while supplies last.*

Additionally, Postmates and the Titans are kicking off their partnership by giving back to their community and donating 150 meals from Edley's Bar-B-Que to Project Return , an organization dedicated to the successful new beginnings of people who are returning to the community after incarceration. The Tennessee Titans have been a long-time supporter of Project Return, an organization that is also a part of Postmates' FoodFight! program which allows restaurants that partner with Postmates to request a pickup of excess food and have it delivered to local organizations like Project Return.

"We couldn't think of a better way to kick off this partnership with Postmates than to jointly give back to Project Return, an organization near and dear to our hearts and Postmates'," said Ralph Ockenfels, Titans Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. "We're excited for this collaboration as a whole, and know our fans at home will never miss another second of Titans football with Postmates bringing their gameday meal straight to their door."

About Postmates

Postmates is a leader in delivering your favorite restaurants and a whole lot more on-demand. The platform gives customers access to the most selection of merchants in the US with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers available for delivery and pickup, many of which are exclusive to Postmates. The market leader in Los Angeles and markets across the southwest, Postmates covers 80% of US households, across all 50 states. Customers can get free delivery on all merchants by joining Postmates Unlimited, the industry's first subscription service. Learn more or start a delivery by downloading the app or visiting www.postmates.com .

*Other fees and taxes may apply. Available for the first 300 customers to redeem. Store and offer availability based on user location. Limit 1 item per customer. Delivery orders only. Offer ends 11/15/2020 at 11:59pm CT. Customers with multiple Postmates accounts may be excluded from this promotion. Offer is not shareable or transferable. Offer cannot be redeemed for cash or like exchanges. Postmates reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Other restrictions may apply.

