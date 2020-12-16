Tennessee Titans Partner with Ashley HomeStore to Tackle Challenge of Children Without Beds to Call Their Own

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With Christmas just days away, the Tennessee Titans have teamed up with Ashley HomeStore to ensure Nashville children in need have fresh, new beds to call their own.

Caravanning with a delivery truck filled with 50 new children's beds, Titans cheerleaders, mascot T-Rac and team volunteers led Ashley HomeStore's Hope to Dream parade to Nashville's Youth Villages where the new beds were presented to several families in need. Other families are expected to pick up their beds in the next few days.

A second delivery of 50 new beds from Ashley HomeStore will be delivered to Youth Villages after the first of the year.

Established more than 30 years ago to help children facing emotional, mental and behavioral problems, Youth Villages provides in-home treatment programs, foster care, adoption, crisis services and help for struggling families.

"A child's needs should always come first and that starts with a good night's sleep in a new bed they can call their own," says Chad Spencer, CEO of local Ashley HomeStore licensee, Dufresne Spencer Group (DSG). "We're delighted to partner with both the Titans and Youth Villages to bring the gift of sleep to children in need."

This marks the first year for the Titans to partner with the home furnishings retailer's Home to Dream program. A national initiative, Hope to Dream has presented the gift of sleep to more than 100,000 children since its inception in 2010.

To nominate a child for a new Hope to Dream bed, visit any Ashley HomeStore or apply online at www.AHopeToDream.com.

SOURCE Ashley HomeStore