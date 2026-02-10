Tennessee Tourism Pairs Music and Food Through New "Sound Bites" Campaign

Chefs and Artists Collaborate to Explore How Music Can Influence Flavor

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennessee invites visitors to savor food in an entirely new way through Sound Bites, a new campaign launched today by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD). The campaign pairs two of the state's most cherished traditions—music and food—and treats music as an intentional part of the dining experience rather than background noise. Sound Bites features Tennessee chefs and artists collaborating to create new dishes and original songs that are designed to be experienced together.

Singer-songwriter Ben Rector with Chef Philip Krajeck of Rolf and Daughters in Nashville

At the heart of Sound Bites is the idea that music can amplify how people experience flavor, a phenomenon known as "sonic seasoning." Research by Oxford experimental psychologist Dr. Charles Spence shows elements like tempo, pitch and instrumentation can influence how the brain perceives sweet, sour, salty, bitter and umami tastes.

This science comes to life through three original short-form films, now available at TNSoundBites.com. Each film highlights a pairing of Tennessee chefs and artists, including:

East Tennessee : Country artists Lee Brice, David Tolliver and Billy Montana with Chef Jeff Carter of Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro in Townsend

Country artists Lee Brice, David Tolliver and Billy Montana with Chef Jeff Carter of Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro in Townsend Middle Tennessee : Singer-songwriter Ben Rector with Chef Philip Krajeck of Rolf and Daughters in Nashville

Singer-songwriter Ben Rector with Chef Philip Krajeck of Rolf and Daughters in Nashville West Tennessee: Three 6 Mafia co-founder DJ Paul, Southern Avenue, rapper Lil Wyte and Boo Mitchell with Chef Felicia Willett of Felicia Suzanne's in Memphis

"For centuries, people have paired food with wine. Now, we're asking, 'Why not food and music?'" said Commissioner Mark Ezell, TDTD. "Sound Bites brings together two things Tennessee does better than anywhere else, bold flavors and unforgettable music, to create truly unique, immersive experiences that turn a visit into a lasting memory."

Sound Bites extends beyond the screen and invites travelers and restaurants alike to experience "sonic seasoning" for themselves with an interactive music pairing tool at TNSoundBites.com. This tool allows users to create their own unique music-and-food pairings with a Tennessee soundtrack. Users can enter a dish and the tool identifies its primary flavor profiles. From there, it generates curated playlists to complement those flavors, giving users the ability to toggle between playlists and explore how music subtly changes the tasting experience.

To watch the short films and try the interactive pairing tool, visit TNSoundBites.com.

About Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) is dedicated to driving economic growth and tourism in all 95 counties. TDTD's global marketing efforts increase visitation to Tennessee, which boosts tax revenue, creates jobs and attracts new investment across the state. Tennessee is a global destination of choice offering visitors world-class music, live entertainment, family-friendly experiences, charming communities, innovative and classic culinary creations, renowned scenic beauty and outdoor adventure—all centered at the crossroads of rich history and unrivaled hospitality. Vacations "sound perfect" in Tennessee. Visit TNVacation.com and follow @TNVacation on social media for travel inspiration.

TNvacation.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | Press Website

Media Contacts:

Amanda Murphy

[email protected]

Jill Kilgore

[email protected]

Chelsea Trott

[email protected]

SOURCE Tennessee Tourism