Tennessee woman wins HGTV Dream Home Giveaway 2018

The giveaway includes the completely remodeled and fully furnished home, a new Honda Accord and $250,000 from national mortgage lender Quicken Loans®. The home is located in Gig Harbor, Washington, a charming Pacific Northwest town with picturesque scenery and a maritime lifestyle.

Muniz is no stranger to HGTV's home giveaways. "My daughter is only three, so we try to limit what she watches on television," said Muniz. "HGTV is one of the channels she's allowed to watch with me."

It was for that reason that Muniz was with her daughter when they tuned in to the HGTV Dream Home 2018 Special on New Year's Day. The terrace guest bedroom—which is now pinned on her Pinterest board—stood out as Muniz's favorite because it mixes pink with blue and strikes the right balance between feminine and masculine. And the location? "With the house being on the water, you couldn't ask for much more," said Muniz.

Gig Harbor was also a major draw for Muniz and her husband, Kevin, who fell in love with the Pacific Northwest and its outdoor lifestyle after honeymooning there. They were steadfast with their entry strategy, submitting two each day with her email address and another two with his email address.

To learn more about her schedule, the HGTV ambush crew tapped Muniz's parents, who called and asked about her family's morning routine as slyly as possible. The day of the ambush, Muniz picked up some groceries on the way home from work, and when she walked into her living room, she was surprised by an ecstatic Brooks and the rest of the crew. "I had a gallon of milk in one hand and groceries in the other," Muniz noted with a laugh.

With so many other fans entering to win, Muniz tried to be realistic, telling herself that "nobody ever has a chance of winning." To say the least, being wrong has never been more rewarding.

Interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn, in concert with builder Choice Construction and architect Eric Gedney, transformed the home into a rugged yet elegant waterfront escape with a design aesthetic best described as "livable modernism." Situated on a quiet peninsula with unobstructed views of Puget Sound as the backdrop, the fully remodeled tri-level 1970s contemporary home maintains a coastal and casual look that embodies Pacific Northwest style and showcases natural materials.

The approximately 3,500-square-foot house is characterized by angular, asymmetrical architecture and a unique mashup of rugged, coastal and modern materials. Its updated interior is outfitted with soothing shades of gray pulled from the moody landscape seen through the home's wealth of picture windows, which provide stunning views from almost every room. The contemporary architecture of the house is softened with textures, colors, patterns and shapes that add warmth and personality.

Muniz and her family will get a chance to see the home for the first time in the coming weeks. Viewers can witness her reaction to the ambush and the home itself by watching the HGTV Dream Home Giveaway Special premiering Friday, May 25 at 1 p.m. ET on HGTV.

Learn more about this year's giveaway and its sponsors – Honda; Lumber Liquidators; Quicken Loans®; Wayfair; Belgard®; Cabinets To Go; Delta Faucet; CESAR® Canine Cuisine; Peloton Interactive, Inc.; Trex®; The Sherwin-Williams Company; SimpliSafe Home Security; Sleep Number; Inspired Closets; and Bose Corporation – at HGTV.com/HGTVDreamHome.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tennessee-woman-wins-hgtv-dream-home-giveaway-2018-300622431.html

SOURCE Discovery