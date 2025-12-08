Tennessee's Newest Health and Wellness Sanctuary, Level, Celebrates the Holidays with Grand Opening on December 13th

Meet the Level team at the 40th Annual Dickens of a Christmas festival, and enjoy 10-30% discounts on services in the first weeks

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Level — the first health and wellness sanctuary in Tennessee to offer science-based assessments and fully personalized wellness plans —today unveiled its distinguished list of health and wellness professionals, along with the announcement of its official grand opening on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

Main entrance to Level Franklin.

Located at 512 Autumn Springs Court in Franklin, Level's team of experts provides tailored health and wellness solutions all under one roof. Members can benefit from treatments and services such as Botox, red light therapy, personalized nutrition plans, personal training, chiropractic care, and integrated wellness. With 12,000 square feet (treatment rooms, spa facilities, gym, recovery rooms, etc.), a full training studio, fitness classes, and one of only two facilities in Tennessee to offer a DXA scan, Level is primed to deliver a first-of-its-kind health and wellness experience in Nashville.

To celebrate the grand opening on December 13th and Level's presence at the 40th Annual Dickens of a Christmas festival in Franklin , guests can take advantage of exclusive, limited-time holiday offers throughout the entire opening month.

Through the end of the year, individual services and packages are up to 10-30% off, making it the perfect moment to book last-minute wellness gifts. Level is also introducing its Founders Membership, which includes a waived initiation fee, a $250 monthly membership, 20% off all services, a $50 monthly credit, two annual Levelology assessments, and unlimited access to red light therapy, cold plunge, infrared sauna, and recovery treatments.1

"The holidays are a special time to celebrate family, friends, and loved ones while setting our intentions and mapping out our goals for next year," said Joey Flamm, Director of Integrative Wellness, Level. "At Level, we believe a holistic approach is the best way to identify and achieve personalized goals by understanding the intersection of beauty, body, mind, nutrition, and community. There's no better gift to give than one that helps each of us enjoy this holiday season and celebrate a happy, healthy New Year."

The Level leadership team includes:

Dr. Dominic Papa (MD) , Medical Director – A practicing physician with over 20 years of experience in integrative health and patient-centered care.

, Medical Director – A practicing physician with over 20 years of experience in integrative health and patient-centered care. Dr. Tom Burlage (DC, DACBSP) , VP of Operations – Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, with nearly 30 years of experience in healthcare. Specializes in sports medicine, performance optimization, and recovery science.

, VP of Operations – Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, with nearly 30 years of experience in healthcare. Specializes in sports medicine, performance optimization, and recovery science. Stephanie Hewitt (NASM-CPT, NC) , Director of Operations – Brings extensive operational expertise in scaling wellness, medical, and lifestyle brands.

, Director of Operations – Brings extensive operational expertise in scaling wellness, medical, and lifestyle brands. Joey Flamm (APRN, FNP-C) , Director of Integrative Wellness – A Nurse Practitioner specializing in comprehensive, patient-centered care with a strong background in medical aesthetics.

, Director of Integrative Wellness – A Nurse Practitioner specializing in comprehensive, patient-centered care with a strong background in medical aesthetics. Brent Brinkmeier (ASFA-Master Trainer, NASM-CES, SFC), Assistant Director of Operations – Brings over 14 years of experience in personal training, fitness program design, and facility operations.

The Level services fall into key categories, including beauty, body, mind, nutrition, community, and Levelology. Levelology is Level's science-based methodology for healthcare and medical professionals to assess patients and provide tailored plans based on a 360-degree view of their health and wellness goals.

For additional information on services and memberships, visit www.levelwellness.com or email us at [email protected] .

About Level

Level is a modern wellness ecosystem and sanctuary offering a science-backed, fully personalized, 360-degree approach to health and self-care. The organization has leading minds in all areas of health and wellness on staff, including those from practices focused on mind, body, beauty, nutrition, and medicine.

Launching its flagship location in Franklin, Tennessee, in December 2025, Level offers a fully integrated model that combines advanced diagnostics, personalized health plans, and a comprehensive suite of services—including weight management, nutrition, aesthetics, and holistic care—all under one roof. Through its proprietary Levelology method , Level creates individualized wellness plans rooted in five core pillars: mind, body, beauty, nutrition, and community. With a mission to make wellness personal, purposeful, and powerful, Level is redefining the standard of care and setting the stage for a new era in whole-person health.

1 Offers cannot be combined with additional discounts or promotions.

