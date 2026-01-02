Tenniix Unveils World's First Vision-Based AI Tennis Robot at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenniix, the world's first vision-based AI tennis robot, will be showcased at CES 2026, demonstrating intelligent tracking, adaptive learning, and human-like rally performance. Visitors can experience Tenniix at CES 2026, Eureka Park, Venetian Expo, Hall G, #62919, January 6–9 in Las Vegas.

AI-Driven Tennis Partner Redefined

Tenniix — World’s First Vision-Based AI Tennis Robot

Tenniix is an AI-powered tennis robot that combines artificial intelligence, voice control, and advanced robotics to act as a responsive, intelligent training partner. Using a dual-vision AI system, it tracks the player's position and ball trajectory in real time, autonomously moving to the optimal hitting spot to deliver highly realistic rally experiences. Players can interact intuitively via natural voice commands. Leveraging extensive shot data and continuous AI learning, Tenniix evaluates skill levels, offering personalized, progressive, and game-like practice adapts to each player.

World's First Vision-Based AI Tennis Robot

Human-Like Rally with Modular Flexibility: Tenniix delivers over 1,000 professional drills dynamically matched to each player's skill, with a movable base and hybrid tracking system for realistic full-court play. Real-time metrics provide actionable insights, while its modular design allows players to progress from beginner to advanced, developing tactical skills step by step. By combining AI intelligence and modular adaptability, Tenniix acts as a partner that grows with the player.

AI Vision Tracking: Tenniix pioneers a dual-positioning system blending visual tracking for both player and ball. With centimeter-level accuracy, it captures every landing point and movement, enabling intelligent, responsive interactions that replicate real match conditions.

Voice & App Control: Players can seamlessly adjust serves, modes, and difficulty mid-session using voice or gesture commands, keeping focus and rhythm uninterrupted. The intuitive, easy-to-use app makes interaction effortless, allowing players to stay connected with their AI partner and track progress in real time.

Portable & Powerful: Weighing only 18.7 lbs, Tenniix is half the weight of traditional AI tennis robots, offering portability without compromising performance. Advanced QDD motor technology delivers up to 75 MPH, ±5000 RPM shots from a compact chassis, while a 100+ balls capacity challenges footwork, timing, and strategy anywhere, giving players a dynamic, partner-like experience.

LED Display for Instant Visual Feedback: Tenniix features a built-in LED display that provides instant visual feedback during practice. Players can track their performance in real time and quickly adjust their technique as they play. This interactive display strengthens the sense of playing with a responsive partner, enhances engagement, and supports continuous skill improvement.

Availability

Tenniix AI Tennis Robot is available through Tenniix's official website, with pricing starting at USD 699 for Basic, USD 999 for Pro, and USD 1,599 for Ultra. Players can also start with Basic and expand to Pro or Ultra through add-on modules. The product is available across global markets.

About Tenniix

Tenniix was developed by Enhanced Robotics, focused on innovation in robotics and artificial intelligence. With years of expertise in AI vision and engineering, Enhanced Sports has collaborated with over 500 elite teams and professional athletes worldwide, translating high-level technology into training tools accessible to everyday users. Tenniix embodies this vision, delivering smarter, more engaging, and interactive training experiences for athletes around the globe.

For more information, visit https://tenniix.ai/ or follow Tenniix on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and TikTok

Contact us: [email protected]

