Tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market size in US to increase by USD 208.5 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US is forecast to grow by USD 208.5 million between 2022 and 2027, and the growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 6.51% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones. The high adoption of smartphones and the internet have encouraged vendors to sell their products through online retail sales channels in the US. Also, the focus on reducing capital costs in physical retail stores has led many vendors to expand their presence online. Besides, factors such as the availability of a wide range of products, convenient payment options, and the presence of customer-friendly shopping experiences are increasing the number of online shoppers. All these factors are creating significant growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled US Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market 2023-2027

Company Profiles

The tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in the US is fragmented. The market comprises several global and regional players. Global vendors have established a footprint in the US. They are focusing on introducing innovative products differentiated in terms of design and quality to cater to evolving consumer demands. Prominent vendors are expanding their product portfolios to establish a strong customer base and gain a more competitive edge in the market. They are also competing in terms of brand, price, and quality to increase their market shares.

The tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Adidas AG - The company offers tennis apparel, footwear and accessories such as adidas mens tennis shoes.

- The company offers tennis apparel, footwear and accessories such as adidas mens tennis shoes. ASICS Corp. - The company offers tennis apparel, footwear and accessories such as solution speed FF tennis shoes.

- The company offers tennis apparel, footwear and accessories such as solution speed FF tennis shoes. Fila Holdings Corp - The company offers tennis apparel, footwear and accessories such as Alley full coverage tank.

- The company offers tennis apparel, footwear and accessories such as Alley full coverage tank. Nike Inc. - The company offers tennis apparel, footwear and accessories such as Nike court Dri Fit Slam tennis shorts.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the increasing penetration of the internet and smartphones, the rising number of product endorsements by celebrities, and the increasing awareness about health benefits of sports. However, threats associated with counterfeit tennis apparel and footwear will hinder the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online. The market growth will be significant in the offline distribution channel segment during the forecast period. Offline retail channels such as department stores and hypermarkets provide proper assortment of products under a single roof. In addition, discounts and enhanced shopping experiences encourage consumers to buy tennis apparel through these offline distribution channels.

during the forecast period. Offline retail channels such as department stores and hypermarkets provide proper assortment of products under a single roof. In addition, discounts and enhanced shopping experiences encourage consumers to buy tennis apparel through these offline distribution channels. By end-user, the market is segmented into men, women, and children.

By product, the market is segmented into apparel, footwear, and accessories.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Related Reports:

The tennis apparel market in Americas is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 82.08 million . The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and end-user (men, women, and children).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online) and end-user (men, women, and children). The rugby apparel market size is expected to rise to USD 490.68 million from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by end-user (male and female), distribution channels (offline and online), and geography ( Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across the US.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market vendors in US.

Tennis Apparel, Footwear, and Accessories Market Scope in US Report Coverage Details Page number 147 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.51% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 208.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.87 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled adidas AG, ASICS Corp., Fila Holdings Corp, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, The Gap Inc., Under Armour Inc., Holabird Sports, Jofit LLC, lululemon athletica Inc., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Do It Tennis , Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., Loriet LLC, Lotto Sport Italia Spa, Maus Freres SA, Solinco Sports, and Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Report

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market



Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 12: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Tennis apparel, footwear, and accessories market in US 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 31: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 35: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 40: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 42: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Men - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Men - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Men - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Women - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Women - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Women - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Children - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Children - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Children - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by Product

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 57: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 59: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Comparison by Product

8.3 Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Apparel - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Apparel - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 65: Chart on Footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Footwear - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Chart on Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Accessories - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 73: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 75: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 76: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 77: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 78: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 79: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 80: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 adidas AG

Exhibit 81: adidas AG - Overview



Exhibit 82: adidas AG - Business segments



Exhibit 83: adidas AG - Key news



Exhibit 84: adidas AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: adidas AG - Segment focus

12.4 ASICS Corp.

Exhibit 86: ASICS Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 87: ASICS Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: ASICS Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 89: ASICS Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 90: ASICS Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 Fila Holdings Corp

Exhibit 91: Fila Holdings Corp - Overview



Exhibit 92: Fila Holdings Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Fila Holdings Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Fila Holdings Corp - Segment focus

12.6 New Balance Athletics Inc.

Exhibit 95: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: New Balance Athletics Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Nike Inc.

Exhibit 98: Nike Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Nike Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Nike Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Nike Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Nike Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 PUMA SE

Exhibit 103: PUMA SE - Overview



Exhibit 104: PUMA SE - Business segments



Exhibit 105: PUMA SE - Key news



Exhibit 106: PUMA SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: PUMA SE - Segment focus

12.9 The Gap Inc.

Exhibit 108: The Gap Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: The Gap Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: The Gap Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: The Gap Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: The Gap Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Under Armour Inc.

Exhibit 113: Under Armour Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Under Armour Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Jofit LLC

Exhibit 117: Jofit LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Jofit LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Jofit LLC - Key offerings

12.12 lululemon athletica Inc.

Exhibit 120: lululemon athletica Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: lululemon athletica Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: lululemon athletica Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: lululemon athletica Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

Exhibit 124: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 127: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Do It Tennis

Exhibit 129: Do It Tennis - Overview



Exhibit 130: Do It Tennis - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Do It Tennis - Key offerings

12.15 Lotto Sport Italia Spa

Exhibit 132: Lotto Sport Italia Spa - Overview



Exhibit 133: Lotto Sport Italia Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: Lotto Sport Italia Spa - Key offerings

12.16 Maus Freres SA

Exhibit 135: Maus Freres SA - Overview



Exhibit 136: Maus Freres SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Maus Freres SA - Key offerings

12.17 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 142: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 143: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 144: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 145: Research methodology



Exhibit 146: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 147: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 148: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio