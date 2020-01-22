Tennis Central Hosts the Largest National Youth Tennis Talent Search in US History

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennis Central Corp is an innovative Tennis Industry Incubator. Its goal is to increase nationwide participation in the game of tennis. Its latest campaign vies to ignite a deeper enthusiasm for competitive tennis amongst the 14 and under category by giving players a faster and more fun way to represent Team USA at the World Championship in Paris July 2020.

"Youth Tennis in America is currently at an all-time low with less than 100,000 young players under 18 years of age participating in all categories. This is less than 3 players per zip codes for the entire country. We are simply not appealing to the next generation because our progression process is too slow and devoid of excitement," says CEO Yann Auzoux.

"Not anymore, with this Nationwide Search, we are determined to create an exciting path for young players who are ready to discover all the spoils the game offers. If we find the next Pete Sampras, Andy Roddick, Serena Williams, or Sloane Stevens along the way, it will be icing on the cake. We are giving players around the country the fastest way to represent the US Team on the World Stage. We are ready to partner with any local club who wants to run a qualifier event by April 2020. Qualified talents from all 50 states will then travel to the National Championships in Washington DC in May of 2020. The Proud winners in the boys' and girls' categories will travel to Paris all expenses paid to represent the U14 US Team. This is truly a Nationwide Talent Search and the winners the real representation of our American Tennis Excellence," says CEO Yann Auzoux.

Tennis Central is now accepting partnerships with Tennis Clubs, Academies, High Schools, Country Clubs, and other relevant organizations to host qualifying events in all 50 states.

TITLE SPONSORS WELCOME!

Step 1: Local Qualifiers until April 30th, 2020

Step 2: National Championships May 24th/26th 2020

Step 3: Team USA at the World Championships in Paris July 4th to July 14th, 2020

