Tennis Fan Favorite Maestro Dobel Tequila Returns to the US Open as "Official Tequila" Partner with New Elevated Club Experience

Creator of the World's First Cristalino Introduces the Dobel Tequila Club: a Tournament Destination Serving Tequila Cocktails and Classic Mexican Food Pairings from Chef Enrique Olvera

FLUSHING, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maestro Dobel® Tequila today announces its return to the US Open as the tournament's "Official Tequila", with an enhanced presence where tennis meets tequila at the Dobel Tequila Club.

Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila Bottle and an Ace Paloma in a 2024 US Open Branded Souvenir Cup

The Dobel Tequila Club will offer fans a world class, authentic Mexican hospitality experience, serving featured tequila cocktails including the Dobel Tequila Ace Paloma and a selection of culinary offerings from one of the world's most iconic Mexican chefs, Chef Enrique Olvera. Curated to pair perfectly with the Dobel Tequila Ace Paloma and margarita cocktails, the menu will feature Chef Olvera's popular Suadero Taco as well as other Mexican classics including Shrimp Aguachile.

The Dobel Tequila Ace Paloma, a refreshing fan favorite crafted with Dobel Diamante Cristalino, grapefruit soda and fresh lime, returns again and this year in a new souvenir cup created by Mexican industrial design maestro Ricardo Casas. Dobel will offer variations of its Ace Paloma cocktail this year, including a low-calorie version. Dobel will also have a full service Dobel Tequila Bar at Stadium 17, which will include a lounge for fans to relax between matches and enjoy smooth tequila cocktails throughout the first week of the tournament. Fans can also enjoy Dobel's cocktails at four Ace Paloma cocktail carts located across the US Open grounds.

"In recent years, we've seen U.S. consumer interest in premium tequilas increase exponentially - led by consumption of the ever-popular paloma and margarita cocktails. With consumer interest in tennis also expanding in recent years, particularly among a younger multicultural audience, it was the perfect match for Maestro Dobel to become the 'Official Tequila' of the US Open last year," said Lander Otegui, SVP Marketing at Proximo Spirits. "This year at the tournament, we're bringing the best in Mexican hospitality, cocktails and cuisine with the opening of the Dobel Tequila Club - a new elevated bar and restaurant serving up featured drinks like the Dobel Tequila Ace Paloma, and pairing them with classic Mexican dishes from Chef Enrique Olvera."

Furthering its commitment to championing mastery, Dobel caps off another busy year in tennis with the US Open. Since 2022, the 11th generation tequila maker has supported top U.S. ATP and WTA tournaments including the Miami Open, BNP Paribas Open and the Cincinnati Open. Dobel Tequila also continues its partnership with global tennis maestros Taylor Fritz and Aryna Sabalenka. This year, both players will bring their own curated tequila cocktails to US Open grounds, the Dobel Fritzy Spicy Margarita and the Dobel Marg-Aryna, marking the first player-inspired cocktails to be served at the tournament.

In lead-up to the tournament, Dobel will act as presenting sponsor of this year's "Flavors of the Open" ticketed food and beverage event on the evening of Thursday, August 22, and supporter of the annual USTA Foundation Gala on Monday, August 26. An additional cornerstone of the partnership between the USTA and Dobel is the placement of "Dobel Tequila" branding in on-court signage that will be visible to fans on-site and around the world.

For fans looking to "ace" their serve from home, Maestro Dobel has partnered with Cocktail Courier for a Dobel Tequila Ace Paloma Cocktail Kit, available now through September for $69.99 USD at cocktailcourier.com.

For more information on Maestro Dobel Tequila, please visit www.maestrodobel.com or follow on Instagram at @dobeltequila .

Maestro Dobel Tequila Ace Paloma

Ingredients:

2 oz. Maestro Dobel Diamante Cristalino Tequila

0.5 oz. Fresh Lime

Top with Grapefruit Soda

Garnish: Black Salt Rim & Dehydrated Grapefruit Slice

Method: Pour Maestro Dobel Diamante Cristalino Tequila and squeeze fresh lime into a tall glass filled with fresh ice and rimmed with black lava salt. Top with Owen's Rio Red Grapefruit and garnish with a pink grapefruit wedge placed on the mouth of the glass, serve!

About Maestro Dobel® Tequila

Maestro Dobel Tequila was born in Jalisco, Mexico in 2003 from a groundbreaking family of tequila-makers, who challenged traditional production methods to create the first modern expression of tequila. With deep respect for legacy, founded by 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, Maestro Dobel is a modern expression of tequila, with a heritage and refined craft that spans over 250 years. Maestro Dobel is an innovator in the category – having introduced to the global market the first cristalino with Dobel Diamante® and the first smoked tequila with Humito® – and has produced some of the finest and smoothest range of tequilas.

