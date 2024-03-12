Tennis Grand Slams Business Landscape Report 2024: Nike Continues to Dominate the Athlete Kit Supplier Market, US Open Banks the Most Revenue from Sponsors

DUBLIN, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Business of Tennis Grand Slams 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report explores a comparable overview of the biggest tournaments in tennis, commonly referred to as the grand slams. The report looks at the entire commercial landscape of all four of the tournaments which run throughout the year, including analysis of its main sponsorship portfolio, largest media rights deals, as well as the kit supplier market across its elite players.

The Australian Open has the largest sponsorship portfolio, as the US Open banks the most overall revenue from sponsors. Nike continues to dominate the athlete kit supplier market. Records tumbled at the Australian Open in 2024, as it became the first slam to welcome over 1 million fans through its gates for the main draw of competition.

An overview of each slams biggest deals from around the world, with an insight into where these deals are being found in terms of industry and brand location. It also takes a closer look at the media landscape for each competition, if and where the competition is made freely available or placed behind a pay-wall. It also offers a clear breakdown of the main kit suppliers in market, covering the top 32 ranked athletes for both gender's singles tour.

The main context of this report is to illustrate the key developments in elite tennis offering a key insight into the main commercial landscape of the sport, with a bit of context into how its biggest tournaments compare to one another. The report offers some industry-leading insight and analysis on one of the biggest and most popular sports in the world, with a clear breakdown of the commercial revenue generated. It emphasizes the main sponsorship rights at the slams and offers a clear breakdown of the brands involved in the sport.

Tennis is a very popular global sport, and the grand slams are by far the most watched and prestigious tournaments within it. The report offers analysis around all major deals linked to these tournaments, including the 2024 Aussie Open and main contracts from the 2023 editions of the French Open, Wimbledon Championships and US Open.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Grand Slam Tennis Overview



2. Social Media



3. Media Landscape



4. Grand Slam Sponsorship



5. Athlete Kit Suppliers



6. Appendix



Key Data

Slam Attendances Graphs

Tournament Prize Money Graphs

Time On Court Charts

Athlete Nationalities Charts

Slam Social Media Charts

Player Social Media Charts

Each Slams Main Media Deals Tables

Each Slams Sponsor Values Graphs

Sponsor Deal Breakdown Graphs for Each Slam

Grand Slam Sponsorship Comparison Graphs

ATP Tour Kit Suppliers Table

WTA Tour Kit Suppliers Table

Kit Supplier Brand Breakdown Graphs

