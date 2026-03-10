Tennis Legend Michael Chang Teams Up with California Dates as Sports Brand Ambassador

New collaboration showcases how naturally sweet California Dates provide whole‑food energy and nourishment for active lifestyles

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - California Dates has announced a new sports brand ambassador partnership with tennis legend, Grand Slam champion and International Tennis Hall of Famer Michael Chang, celebrating the power of naturally sweet, nutrient-rich California Dates for athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and active families.

The partnership recently kicked off at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Chang joined Mark Tadros, Coachella Valley date farmer, chef, and Marketing Committee Chair for the California Date Commission, for a live Q&A, fan meet and greet and photo opportunities at the Paradise Pavilion Stage. The conversation focused on how California‑grown dates provide balanced, real‑food energy that fits seamlessly into an active tennis lifestyle.

"Indian Wells has always felt like a second home to me, so I'm excited to be back here, not only as a coach, but also with California Dates to talk about something every player cares about: how we nourish and fuel our bodies," said Chang. "I love that California Dates are naturally sweet but also bring potassium, fiber, key minerals, and real, lasting energy. Whether you're playing on center court or just hitting with friends, they're an easy, clean way to power up before, during, and after a match."

A Natural Fit for Performance and Everyday Eating

Chang is known for his relentless work ethic, endurance, and commitment to preparation on and off the court. California Dates, grown in the desert regions of the Golden State, offer a convenient way to bring that same performance mindset into everyday eating – from the practice court to daily meals and snacks.

"For athletes and active people, dates are one of the most versatile foods you can keep on hand," said Tadros. "You can eat them whole straight out of the pack, blend them into shakes and smoothies, sprinkle chopped dates over salads or protein bowls, and use date pieces in wholesome granola without any refined‑sugar or artificial-sweeteners. Date syrup is fantastic on breakfast bowls, cereals, and yogurt with fruit, and both whole dates and date paste can easily replace refined sugar in sweet and savory recipes. It's a simple way to get natural sweetness and real nutrition in one ingredient."

From Practice Court to Everyday Life

As part of the new partnership, California Dates and Chang will collaborate on simple ideas showing how California Dates can be used before, during, and after tennis – from a couple of dates pre‑match for quick energy, to dates paired with nuts between sets, to a post‑match smoothie with California Dates for carbohydrate replenishment. They will also share easy ways to enjoy California Dates beyond the court, including easy on-the-go snacks, simple meals, and naturally sweet treats made with real-food ingredients.

About Michael Chang

Michael Chang is a Grand Slam champion and International Tennis Hall of Famer who became the youngest male player ever to win a major singles title when he captured the 1989 French Open at age 17. He went on to win 34 career singles titles, reach a career‑high ranking of world No. 2, and make multiple deep runs at the US Open and Australian Open before retiring in 2003. Today, he remains active in the sport as a coach and ambassador, known for his speed, grit, and relentless work ethic on and off the court.

About California Dates

California Dates are premium dates grown in California's Coachella Valley, which produces approximately 85% of dates grown in the United States. Naturally sweet, with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners, they are a whole, clean fruit that delivers fiber, essential vitamins and minerals, and sustained energy. From snacking on them whole to blending them into shakes and smoothies, sprinkling chopped dates over salads or protein bowls, using date pieces in wholesome, refined‑sugar‑free granola, or cooking and baking with date paste and date syrup in place of refined sugar, California Dates showcase the versatility of this single ingredient to nourish the body and power active lifestyles.

