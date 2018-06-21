Tennis Star Madison Keys Partners with ACUVUE Brand Contact Lenses

Madison will share her story of how ACUVUE Brand contacts transformed the way she plays the game. As part of the partnership, she will spread the word about the importance of setting goals, ensuring 2018 is the year to See It Through. Madison joins a team of global ambassadors who have achieved success in sports, dance, photography and more, showing what's possible when you set your sights high and See It Through.

"As a professional tennis player, I'm adjusting my line of sight constantly throughout a match, watching my opponent and a ball that can travel at speeds of more than 100 mph," said Madison Keys. "Clear vision is critical to me, and I wear ACUVUE Brand Contact Lenses to help me perform at my best, with comfort and UV protection.†‡ As I prepare for this summer's season on the courts, my goal is to persevere no matter the odds – and I know that no matter what I get served, my contacts will help keep my eyes feeling moist and comfortable – giving me the vision I need to See It Through."

One of the best players of her generation, Madison broke into the World Top 10 during the 2016 season and made her first major final at the age of 22. Off the court, she is an ambassador for FearlesslyGiRL, an anti-bullying organization dedicated to empowering young girls. Since partnering with the organization in 2016, Madison has held school summits and anti-bullying assemblies across the U.S., and has plans to take the summits global this year.

"With her impressive success on the tennis court at such a young age and her connection to anti-bullying efforts through FearlesslyGiRL, Madison is an inspiration and an ideal partner for ACUVUE and our See It Through campaign," said Jacqueline Henderson, Vice President, North America, ‎Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. "Our aim is to foster confidence and share motivational stories with the millions of people who need vision correction, reinforcing that with an ambitious line of sight to clear goals, teens can pursue their passions and make their marks on the world."

About Madison Keys

Madison Keys is an American professional tennis player born in Rock Island, Illinois who requires vision correction. Madison has won three major titles and was the first American woman to debut in the Top 10 since 1999.

At the age of 17, Madison realized she required vision correction and was fitted with contact lenses so she could perform her best on and off the court. Madison is one of the youngest female tennis players to win a professional match, at the age of 14. This year, Madison will be sharing her goals and sharing the news about the See It Through campaign.

Johnson & Johnson Vision

Johnson & Johnson Vision, through its operating companies, is committed to improving and restoring sight for patients worldwide. Since debuting the world's first disposable soft contact lens in 1987, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. has been helping patients see better through their world-leading ACUVUE Brand Contact Lenses portfolio. In 2017, with the addition of Abbott Medical Optics Inc., the Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision business, Johnson & Johnson invested further in eye health by expanding into cataract surgery, laser refractive surgery (LASIK) and consumer eye health. Serving more than 60 million patients a day across 103 countries, Johnson & Johnson Vision is committed to helping more people in more places improve or restore their sight. Dual headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and Santa Ana, California, Johnson & Johnson Vision has more than 10,000 employees worldwide. For more information about Johnson & Johnson Vision, visit us at www.jjvision.com. Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn.

Important information for contact lens wearers:

ACUVUE® Brand Contact Lenses are available by prescription only for vision correction. An eye care professional will determine whether contact lenses are right for you. Although rare, serious eye problems can develop while wearing contact lenses. To help avoid these problems, follow the wear and replacement schedule and the lens care instructions provided by your eye doctor. Do not wear contact lenses if you have an eye infection, or experience eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, redness or other eye problems. If one of these conditions occurs, remove the lens and contact your eye doctor immediately. For more information on proper wear, care and safety, talk to your eye care professional, call 1-800-843-2020, or download the Patient Instruction Guide.

†Helps protect against transmission of harmful UV radiation to the cornea and into the eye.

‡WARNING: UV-absorbing contact lenses are NOT substitutes for protective UV-absorbing eyewear such as UV-absorbing goggles or sunglasses because they do not completely cover the eye and surrounding area. You should continue to use UV-absorbing eyewear as directed. NOTE: Long-term exposure to UV radiation is one of the risk factors associated with cataracts. Exposure is based on a number of factors such as environmental conditions (altitude, geography, cloud cover) and personal factors (extent and nature of outdoor activities). UV-blocking contact lenses help provide protection against harmful UV radiation. However, clinical studies have not been done to demonstrate that wearing UV-blocking contact lenses reduces the risk of developing cataracts or other eye disorders. Consult your eye care practitioner for more information.

