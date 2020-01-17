Tennis Young Gun Stefanos Tsitsipas Honoured with Special Edition Souvlaki with 100% of Sales Going to Bushfire Relief

On Friday 17 January, Tsitsipas greeted media and joined the team in the Stalactites kitchen to prepare his 'Tsitsipas Souvlaki' to raise awareness of the new collaboration in light of the recent Australian bushfires.

The 'Tsitsipas Souvlaki' (AUD17) contains ingredients based on the tennis star's collaboration with the restaurant, and includes lamb gyros, tomato, tzatziki, fresh pomegranate, onion, fresh basil and mint, crumbled feta, chips, and a touch of chilli.

In 2006, Marcos Baghdatis, a regular customer of the restaurant, made the final against Roger Federer and the restaurant created the 'Baghdatis Souvlaki' and then followed suit during Stefanos Tsitsipas' dream AO run in 2019 – who also lists Stalactites as amongst his Melbourne favourites.

"We are so proud of our Greek and Cypriot tennis players and their success in the sport, so we and our community have really gotten behind the souvlakis created for them. This year is extra special to us and we're launching the Tsitsipas Souvlaki ahead of the tournament in the hopes to raise as much money as we can for the current bushfire crisis," says Nicole Papasavas of Stalactites.

Last year, Stalactites donated 50% of the proceeds from the 'Tsitsipas Souvlaki' to the player's charity Together for Children NGO, with an impressive total of AUD8,000.

The limited edition 'Tsitsipas Souvlaki' is on sale now until the end of the Australian Open on February 2.

"We encourage everyone to come down and try the souvlaki, it's delicious and it'll taste even better knowing it's for a good cause!" added Papasavas.

SOURCE Stalactites, Melbourne Greek Restaurant