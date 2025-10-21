Tennr Named a Top Emerging Solution by KLAS, Recognized for Reducing the Cost of Care and Improving Clinician Experience

The company ranked among the top 5 in two categories, earning high marks from customers and 40+ healthcare leaders across major systems and health networks

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tennr , the company automating the labor-intensive workflows of referral-based care, has been named one of KLAS Research's Top 20 Emerging Solutions for 2025. The recognition, presented live at the HLTH Conference, awards health technologies best positioned to advance the key pillars in healthcare, which KLAS calls the Quadruple Aim: improve outcomes, reduce the cost of care, improve the patient experience, and improve the clinician experience.

Among this year's honorees, Tennr ranked in the top five for both its impact on reducing the cost of care and improving the clinician experience. As KLAS noted in its report, "There is a huge need for [Tennr]. Leakage of patients in highly competitive geographic areas is tangible. The faster these patients get scheduled, the quicker an organization benefits their bottom line."

The report also highlighted Tennr's ability to "decrease or avoid increases in staffing as organizations wrangle complex and disparate data sources into cohesive actions," helping healthcare organizations modernize referral operations still reliant on faxes, paper, and phone calls.

"Half of all referrals in the U.S. never make it to a scheduled appointment. That's millions of patients who get lost in the black hole of healthcare," said Trey Holterman, co-founder and CEO of Tennr. "Our work has always been about helping providers convert patients, slash denials, and deliver care without growing their teams, all while giving patients a better shot at getting affordable care."

The KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 report, now in its third year, is based on evaluations from over 40 healthcare leaders across major systems and health networks. Each solution is assessed on its potential to meaningfully advance the Quadruple Aim, using a scale from 1-9 and a peer-reviewed evaluation process.

Tennr automates patient processing for referral-based care. Whether referrals come in by fax, email, or e-portal, Tennr helps providers convert more patients, cut denials, and deliver care without growing their teams. The company has raised $162 million from investors, including IVP, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed, GV, and ICONIQ.

