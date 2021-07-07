Tennyson Center for Children Appoints Mindy Watrous as President & CEO

DENVER, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Tennyson Center for Children, which has served children and families experiencing neglect, abuse and trauma in Colorado since 1904, announced that Mindy Watrous will become its new President & CEO, effective July 19th. She was selected following a national search, and in her new role Ms. Watrous is responsible for developing and implementing Tennyson's vision and strategy utilizing Tennyson's significant resources to best meet the needs of vulnerable children and families throughout Colorado.

Ms. Watrous has more than 30 years of experience leading Colorado- and California-based nonprofit organizations addressing the needs of children and adults who are at-risk, traumatized and/or have intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD). She most recently was President & CEO of Roundup Fellowship, a Denver-based nonprofit organization that provides group homes, day programs, day treatment and a facility school serving individuals with IDD and co-occurring mental or behavioral health challenges. She also served as President & CEO of Special Olympics Colorado for over 13 years and as Executive Director of Walden Family Services in San Diego.

"We're excited to welcome Mindy to Tennyson Center for Children because of her deep experience leading complex organizations that focus on the needs of children and adults who are vulnerable or facing intellectual or developmental disabilities," said Jody Harper Alderman, Board Chair, Tennyson Center for Children. "Her experience implementing operational best practices, as well as facilitating strategic growth, will be valuable to Tennyson as we evaluate the most unmet needs of at-risk children and families in our community and implement programs to best serve them. She is committed to helping us continue to grow and strengthen Tennyson's existing, successful programs like Community Programs and Day Treatment."

In addition to her professional experience, Ms. Watrous has significant personal experience caring for children with special needs. She began fostering children while in her early twenties and has fostered dozens of children through the years. She has five children, three of whom she fosters or has adopted, and two other daughters ranging in age from 19 months to 37 years.

"Tennyson Center for Children is an incredibly important organization whose work impacts the lives of thousands of children and families each year," Ms. Watrous said. "Whether through traditional, preventative, therapeutic or education services, or innovative programs like Rewiring, Tennyson remains at the forefront of family-focused, child-centered care. Tennyson is forward thinking, always looking for ways to cultivate child and family wellbeing. I am thrilled to help lead this 117-year-old organization through its next chapter of service to the community."

Tennyson serves children and families with varying levels of therapeutic needs with educational, clinical, social, and community-based programs. Through the Day Treatment Program, Tennyson offers customized, therapeutic education to children with trauma or intellectual/behavioral needs through its accredited K-12 school. Tennyson's Community Programs provide intensive therapy and resource connections in families' homes, schools, and communities throughout the state in order to strengthen and keep families together. Child First serves families with children aged prenatal through five who are facing challenges like homelessness, poverty, and mental health illnesses. Tennyson's Rewiring efforts provide earlier intervention and resources to families in order to strengthen and prevent them from entering welfare.

"It has never been more important for all organizations that care for the most vulnerable youth and families to have strategic and passionate leaders capable of helping child welfare organizations achieve their missions. We're confident that Mindy is that leader for Tennyson," added Ms. Alderman.

About the Tennyson Center for Children

Tennyson Center for Children has served Colorado's most neglected, abused, and traumatized children since 1904. Tennyson offers an accredited, therapeutic K-12 school with a 4-to-1 student-to-teacher ratio on its campus. Tennyson's clinicians enter diverse counties across the state to provide preventative services and therapy to strengthen families with children of all ages. In 2019, Tennyson launched Rewiring, a statewide, collaborative effort to provide earlier intervention and resources to families in order to strengthen and prevent them from entering child welfare. Learn more at www.tennysoncenter.org.

Media Contact:

Lauren Dartt Tennyson Center for Children

720-855-3326

[email protected]

SOURCE Tennyson Center for Children