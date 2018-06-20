Tenon Medical, Inc. Receives FDA Clearance For Sacroiliac Joint Fusion System

"With the FDA 510(k) clearance of the CAT SIJ Fixation System, Tenon now has the first patented single implant SIJ fusion system that allows surgeons to use either a navigated procedure or fluoroscopic imaging providing flexibility in access and visibility. The implant is designed to allow for bone graft materials to be loaded and delivered to the SIJ before and after implant placement to promote fusion of the SIJ," said Tenon CEO Dr. Kal Mentak. "Our unique minimally invasive approach is designed to take less time and fewer surgical steps and represents a landmark innovation for SIJ fusion surgery benefiting patients, surgeons, facilities, and payers."

In November 2016, Tenon Medical, Inc. was granted the first US patent covering a novel minimally invasive posterior approach fusion system to stabilize the SIJ. The company has since filed for additional compositions.

Tenon Medical, Inc. is a privately held company located in the San Francisco Bay Area.

