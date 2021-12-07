Tenorshare 4DDiG 8.1.1 : Recover & Repair All in One

Adding the Video Repair function for making the video repair process easy and quick for the users. This function can be found on the software homepage.

The addition of the Photo Repair function is for enabling quicker and easier recovery of the photographs. This function is also available on the homepage of the software.

Increasing the new functions can repair blurred pictures during the scanning process. In simple words, when 4DDiG scanning users device, once blurred pictures were found, it wound automatically repaired it to a high-quality one.

With the help of this new version launched by Tenorshare 4DDiG, one can recover photos, videos, audios, emails, office documents, and other types of data that have been accidentally erased due to formatting or virus-attack and other problems.

Tenorshare 4DDiG 8.1.1 is Fully Compatible with Windows 11

Updating to Windows 11 are become more and more popular. But since Windows 11 OS was released, some users found their files are disappeared, with 4DDiG 8.1.1, users can easily recover all their lost files after updating to Windows 11.

About 4DDiG

Tenorshare 4DDiG Data Recovery Software supports various types of file recovery, including photos, videos, music, documents like Word, PPT, PDF, Excel, and so on. Besides 4DDiG supports many different scenarios including accidental deletion, partition, formatting, etc.

With the technology development, 4DDiG Data Recovery has become an all-in-one solution to perform data recovery for all scenarios. 4DDiG data recovery also supports both Windows and macOS. It also supports various languages, be like English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Japanese, Arabic, etc.

To know more about the new version, follow Tenorshare 4DDiG's social media handles:

