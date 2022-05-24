Tenorshare 4DDiG Rolls Out The Brand New 9.0 Version With 30% Off

The latest upgrade of Tenorshare 4DDiG is for all kinds of file loss situations. It allows users to recover lost or deleted photos, documents, videos, and other files from a PC hard drive. It can even recover old, deleted files on the external hard drive and SD card. The new interface helps users find what they are looking for quickly and also saves time.

The software's interface is simple and easily understandable, even for beginners. Furthermore, with a completely new and intuitive interface, the recovery software supports all kinds of data loss circumstances, including emptied recycle bin, malware infection, hardware failure, deleted files by mistake, or other unknown reasons.

4DDiG 9.0 New Features:

Brand new interface with easy-to-understand user operation tips Support reload the last scan results for efficient Scanning Any lost data type can be recovered, be like photos, music, document, etc. moreover, any file systems can be recovered, be like NTFS, FAT, APFS, HFS+, etc. 4DDiG 9.0 also supports data recovery from external & internal storage devices, such as external HDD, SD cards, USB, etc. 4DDiG 9.0 allowed users to free preview the scanned-out files

The upgradation has been completely overhauled for optimal performance and faster data recovery. In addition, the latest edition enhances the ability to handle more file types and supports different storage devices making it easier for people to use.

4DDiG means "for data dig." This software aims for deep scanning and digging the data works in both Windows and macOS systems. It is designed with an innovative algorithm and simple interface that offers users the best solution for all kinds of data loss problems more quickly and efficiently. So, head over to 4DDiG for a worry-free data recovery experience and also get the 30% OFF.

SOURCE Tenorshare Co. Ltd.