Tenorshare Announces Big Sales for The New iOS 15
Sep 23, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare has recently announced that it is celebrating the coming new iOS 15 with amazing big sales. Hot products sell up to 70% off, and a $5 coupon code is available on sitewide. Tenorshare also provides a special offer for the newly released App on Google play. From now until October 29th, 2021, everyone must seize the opportunity!
Tenorshare's focus is on the iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms and core technology study. They provide users with solutions for device content management, data recovery, password recovery, system repair, and other practical mobile phone and computer essentials.
Tenorshare Celebrates iOS 15 with 70% Off Sales
Apple is releasing iOS 15 on September 20, Tenorshare is going to celebrate the eagerly anticipated operating system with 70% Off Sales.
Tenorshare provides a $5 coupon code for sitewide orders, besides, the hot products' sales can be up to 70% off, includes ReiBoot, iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer, UltData, iCareFone, 4MeKey, 4uKey, iAnyGo, such a huge discount. Especially for the newly released App, WhatsApp Transfer App is only for $14.99, UltData for Android App is only $4.99. Don't miss the big save.
How to participate:
For more information, please click the links below: https://www.tenorshare.com/event/tenorshare-diy-iphone-13.html
About Tenorshare
Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/
MULTIMEDIA:
