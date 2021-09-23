Tenorshare Announces Big Sales for The New iOS 15

Tenorshare's focus is on the iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms and core technology study. They provide users with solutions for device content management, data recovery, password recovery, system repair, and other practical mobile phone and computer essentials.

Tenorshare Celebrates iOS 15 with 70% Off Sales

Apple is releasing iOS 15 on September 20, Tenorshare is going to celebrate the eagerly anticipated operating system with 70% Off Sales.

Tenorshare provides a $5 coupon code for sitewide orders, besides, the hot products' sales can be up to 70% off, includes ReiBoot, iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer, UltData, iCareFone, 4MeKey, 4uKey, iAnyGo, such a huge discount. Especially for the newly released App, WhatsApp Transfer App is only for $14.99, UltData for Android App is only $4.99. Don't miss the big save.

How to participate:

For more information, please click the links below: https://www.tenorshare.com/event/tenorshare-diy-iphone-13.html

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/_VhvXTGqu04

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Tenorshare Co Ltd