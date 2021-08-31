Tenorshare Announces Giveaways for The Coming iPhone 13

Tenorshare's focus is on the iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac platforms and core technology study. They provide users with solutions for device content management, data recovery, password recovery, system repair, and other practical mobile phone and computer essentials.

Design Your Exclusive iPhone 13 And Win the Prizes

Tenorshare has designed a variety of colors, notch, and camera types to provide participants with as many choices as possible, so that everyone can design their own satisfactory work. Participants should join TenorshareDIY activity and share this activity to Facebook, tag Tenorshare with hashtag #TenorshareDIY and Tag two of their friends. Winners will be announced via Tenorshare's official Facebook on Sept 25th, 2021 in Pacific Standard Time (PST). After the announcement, winners shall reply in 7 business days, or it will be regarded as a declination of the prize.

How to participate:

For more information, please click the links below: https://www.tenorshare.com/event/tenorshare-diy-iphone-13.html

About Tenorshare

Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

