Tenorshare Announces Revamped iAnyGo V2.0.0 for Better User Experience

News provided by

Tenorshare Co Ltd

Jul 20, 2021, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenorshare has proudly announced that it has launched iAnyGo V2.0.0 with several new features and a more fun experience. The version makes great progress in its function, adding the GPS Joystick and Cooldown Timer.

What are the new updates?

Tenorshare iAnyGo V2.0.0
Tenorshare iAnyGo V2.0.0
  1. You can use GPS Joystick and keyboard to change the direction of movement at any time.
  2. You can use GPS Joystick and keyboard to change the direction of movement at any time.
  3. You can use GPS Joystick and keyboard to change the direction of movement at any time.
  4. You can use GPS Joystick and keyboard to change the direction of movement at any time.

Major features of Tenorshare iAnyGo:

  • One Click to change GPS location to anywhere on iPhone/iPad/iPod
  • Simulate GPS movement along the paths you draw
  • Using GPS joystick or keyboard to change the direction of movement
  • Set the moving speed from 1m/s to 70 km/h and times for your route
  • The added Cooldown timer can effectively prevent soft ban in Pokémon Go

Price and Availability:
Tenorshare iAnyGo is available for Mac 10.13 and later, and Windows 7/8/8.1/10. It supports all iPhone/iPad/iPod with latest iOS versions. The price is $39.95 for 1-year license now. Click here to see the detailed information.

Information: https://www.tenorshare.com/purchase/buy-ianygo.html

About Tenorshare
Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its award-winning and highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TenorshareOfficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tenorshare

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TenorshareOfficial/videos

News Source: Tenorshare Co. Ltd.

This release was issued through Send2Press®, a unit of Neotrope®. For more information, visit Send2Press Newswire at https://www.Send2Press.com

SOURCE Tenorshare Co Ltd

Related Links

https://www.tenorshare.com/